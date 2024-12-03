REPORT: Auburn Tigers WR Hitting Transfer Portal
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown is the latest Tiger that has decided to find a new home via the transfer portal.
Three days after their 2024 campaign came to an end, a sixth member of the Auburn Tigers has decided to hit the transfer portal.
Brown announced his decision via his Instagram story.
“I couldn’t have asked to be around a better group these last three years,” Brown said. “I’m blessed to know that I have made friendships and connections that will last a lifetime and for that I’m grateful. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”
Throughout his three seasons with Auburn, Brown played in all 37 games and started six of them. He caught 26 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. native was a three-star prospect and the No. 435 player nationally in the class of 2022 according to according to 247 Sports.
Brown was the 14th-ranked recruit in the haul of 18 Auburn brough in for its 2022 class. He wasted no time making an impact, however, as nine of his receptions, 123 of his receiving yards and two of his touchdowns came during his freshman campaign.
As his time with Auburn went on, Brown found himself playing behind wide receivers such as Ja’Varrius Johnson, Koy Moore, Jay Fair and eventually KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons.
Near the end of Brown’s Auburn tenure, he was falling further and further behind in the rotation. He caught two passes in his final eight games as a Tiger.
As Brown was not a highly-touted prospect coming into his college career, being a consistent part of the rotation for three seasons is something both he and the Tigers can hang their hats on.
Brown joins quarterback Holden Geriner, tight end Micah Riley, offensive lineman E.J. Harris, defensive lineman Gage Keys and punter Gabe Russo as members of the Tigers to announce their decision to find a new school to play for.