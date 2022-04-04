Roger McCreary is ranked in NFL Draft expert's Top 100 Big Board

Skip to main content

It will be interesting to see where Roger McCreary gets taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Opinions of Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary seem to be all over the place. The All-American defensive back was one of the best cornerbacks in college football last season on a week-by-week basis but as we all know, the NFL looks at a combination of traits, measurements, and overall production and play on the field. 

For McCreary, the measurement part of the equation is hurting his draft stock. His arm length is 29 5/8 inches. Many NFL teams may feel that is a few inches too short for an NFL defensive back. 

"Concerns about my measurements mean little to me," McCreary said to media in Mobile during Senior Bowl week. "I played against several big-and-tall receivers throughout my time at Auburn. I played against legitimate receivers that immediately took the NFL by storm, guys that are putting up killer numbers in the league. That's why I don't worry about the measurements or what anyone has to say about that.

“I've put it on tape. I'm gonna play the game the way I play the game. I'm a press-man corner at the end of the day. I'm a balanced player that's ready to make an impact at the next level."

Mello of The NFL Draft Scout released his Top 100 Big Board Monday morning. McCreary was the only Auburn Tiger on the list. He was ranked as the 57th best prospect in this class according to Mello. There was no explanation as to why the ranking was what it was. 

The 2022 NFL Draft happens later this month on April 28th. 

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

