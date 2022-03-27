Roger McCreary makes the top five in draftable cornerbacks according to NFL Draft expert Bucky Brooks.

Opinions of former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary differ wherever you look but NFL.com's Bucky Brooks likes what he sees in the elite cornerback.

During the week of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, a big storyline around McCreary was the lengths of his arms. Many teams believe his arms are too short to be an elite cornerback in the NFL.

It's hard to see that when you watch McCrary's play on tape. His body of work on the field is impressive and backs up the claims that he could be one of the better corners in college football from a year ago.

Brooks said the following on McCreary on NFL.com.

McCreary is a stingy cover corner with a game ideally suited to play in a press-heavy scheme. He is an aggressive "bump-and-run" defender with the speed, quickness, and athleticism to shadow premier receivers at the line of scrimmage.

McCreary's strength is making contact with a wide receiver right off of the line of scrimmage and staying on his hip pocket for the remainder of the play. In his final season at Auburn, he showed that he could also play zone if that's what is asked of him for his future NFL team.

