Scouting Expert Details Auburn's Performance in 2026 Senior Bowl

The Auburn Tigers sent two players to the 2026 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., last week, an event that aims to showcase the ability of college football’s best upperclassmen to a wide array of NFL scouts.

Edge rusher Keyron Crawford and offensive guard Jeremiah Wright were each invited to attend the event, and both accepted, getting valuable opportunities to work in both one-on-ones and a game setting against some of the best talent in this year’s draft class.

Though the landscape of college football is ever-changing, the Senior Bowl can still be a critical tool for those looking to boost their stock late in the cycle, as former Director of Scouting for Scout.com Scott Kennedy explained when asked about the event’s value in the modern era of the sport.

“There were 257 players drafted last year,” Kennedy said. “Roughly 100 of them went to the Senior Bowl… Scouts love seeing the players in a controlled environment, where everyone is asked to do the same thing, as opposed to working within their own individual systems.”

In that controlled environment, each player had some ups and downs through the week. Crawford entered the event predicted to be a pleasant surprise by ESPN’s Field Yates, who pegged the Auburn edge rusher as a potential Day 3 prospect who could easily become a quick riser.

“He finished fourth in the SEC with 43 pressures and is a bendy athlete with good quickness off the edge, along with standout hand usage,” Yates said. “He uses a formidable swipe-and-chop move to get around pass protectors and should give tackles fits during one-on-ones.”

Crawford did get a chance to flash that quickness in the one-on-ones, blazing by Boston College left tackle Jude Bowry in one of his four reps across the first two days. However, Bowry got the better of Crawford on a later rep when lined up across the line at right tackle. Bowry was able to get his hands on Crawford first and smother him completely, something that has been an issue for the Auburn pass rusher.

“Once the offensive lineman engaged with him [Crawford], the rep was essentially over,” Kennedy said. “He'll need to add mass to his frame and develop secondary pass rush moves in order to reach his potential in the NFL. But he does have good size and quickness, and that alone will get him a look in the mid-rounds.”

The other Tiger in Mobile made quite the splash on Tuesday, as Jeremiah Wright faced Alabama’s LT Overton in call-outs, one-on-ones held between the complete rosters at midfield. The rivalry showdown went the way of Auburn, as Wright was able to get hands to Overton first and completely shut down the Alabama edge rusher, driving him to the ground.

However, one rep doesn’t make a prospect. Through the week, Wright continued to show what most who watched him all season had expected: power in the run game, but a struggle to set, slide, and react with enough agility in pass protection.

“He [Wright] is kind of the antithesis of Crawford,” Kennedy said. “If he gets his hands on the opponent, he won his rep. However, he struggled moving laterally and adjusting to the speed rushers. He's a straight guard whose run blocking is ahead of his pass blocking right now.”

Though the modern NFL requires players to be more athletic than ever, the pure power and downhill ability of Wright should still make him a sure Day 3 selection for anyone looking to add some extra physicality in the running game, especially if a team believes they can develop Wright’s ability in pass protection.

With the Senior Bowl festivities complete, Auburn’s draft hopefuls can turn their sights to both the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and the Tigers’ own Pro Day, which is sure to follow in the weeks soon after.

