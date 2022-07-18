SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says "No sense of urgency in our league" regarding expansion

Skip to main content
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC is in no hurry to expand per SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The big story of the offseason regarding College football has been realignment among the Power Five conferences in response to USC and UCLA joining the Big 10. 

The fallout of that news has resulted in a lot of rumors and speculation about what the SEC and other conferences could do to compete and respond to the Big 10. 

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey pointed out that the SEC is in no hurry to expand during his opening statements of the 2022 SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA. 

"There's no sense of urgency in our league, no panic in reaction to others' decisions. We know who we are," Sankey said. 

There were rumors and even self-proclaimed reports of possible ACC teams like Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, and others based on where you look. Based on Sankey's comments Monday, those seem untrue. 

News broke during SEC Media Days last year that Oklahoma and Texas would be joining the SEC. Sankey mentioned that he is excited to see those two schools join the conference on July 1st, 2025. 

There is speculation that Texas and Oklahoma may fight to enter the SEC earlier than that originally planned and find a way into the SEC before the 2025 college football season. 

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

By Zac Blackerbyjust now
