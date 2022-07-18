2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Greg Sankey, LSU Tiger Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers

The main room at the College Football Hall of Fame is filling up waiting for Greg Sankey to open up the week.

Early into Commissioner Sankey's remarks, he quickly spoke about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. He also commented on USC and UCLA joining the Big10.

Sankey foreshadowed the idea of playing a ten-game SEC schedule. He said this was not a certainty but will be considered.

Sankey said, "There's no sense of urgency in our league, no panic in reaction to others' decisions."

Sankey said the SEC will try to refurbish the transfer rules to make it easier for student-athletes to head to a new school if they choose.

The SEC coaches unanimously agreed that booster involvement should be approached differently regarding name image and likeness.

Sankey said that Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC early is not up to him. It's up to the Big-12 and the two schools.

Sankey said they are engaged with others about joining the SEC, but nothing is definite at this team. He said there is no pressure about adding teams at this time.

Commissioner Sankey noted that while it may come off as smart-aleck but that the SEC "is a super league."

Sankey believes adding Oklahoma and Texas is more significant than USC and UCLA joining the Big-10.

Sankey shouted out Suni Lee in his remarks about how the SEC is a "super conference."

Sankey said he was against automatic qualifiers and stated that all conferences are not the same.