Skip to main content
The SEC shares stance on NIL at SEC Media Days

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC shares stance on NIL at SEC Media Days

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey shared the SEC's stance on NIL.

A year into the NIL-era of college football, many believe that some restrictions or regulation needs to be placed on NIL. 

Greg Sankey mentioned NIL early and often in his opening statements at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA. He believes that NIL laws need to be unified throughout the conference and throughout all of college football. 

Currently, state laws on NIL change from state to state. Sankey joins many college football leaders in saying that changes should be coming to NIL rules and regulations. 

"A clear, enforceable standard is needed to support national competition and the continuing ability to conduct national championships – the CFP, the Final Four, the College World Series – and every other national championship," Sankey said in Atlanta. 

Sankey mentioned that it is up to Congress to change the current rules regarding NIL but due to an election year and other political factors, this Congress will probably not move any type of legislation to address this issue. 

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF SEC MEDIA DAYS

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The SEC shares stance on NIL at SEC Media Days

By Zac Blackerbyjust now
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says "No sense of urgency in our league" regarding expansion

By Zac Blackerby26 minutes ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Burkhalter
Baseball

Blake Burkhalter drafted 76th overall by the Atlanta Braves

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; General views of the stage prior to the start of the SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Greg Sankey, LSU Tiger Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers

By Auburn Daily Staff1 hour ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Sports betting expert takes the under for the Auburn Tigers

By Zac BlackerbyJul 16, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SEC coach rankings: Where the conference stands heading into Media Days

By Lance DaweJul 15, 2022
Dec 19, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (5) is tackled going out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jon Haynes (5) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Who was the first person from Auburn to reach out to reciever Koy Moore?

By Andrew StefaniakJul 15, 2022
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball star Jabari Smtih shines once again in NBA Summer League

By Andrew StefaniakJul 15, 2022