The SEC shares stance on NIL at SEC Media Days

A year into the NIL-era of college football, many believe that some restrictions or regulation needs to be placed on NIL.

Greg Sankey mentioned NIL early and often in his opening statements at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA. He believes that NIL laws need to be unified throughout the conference and throughout all of college football.

Currently, state laws on NIL change from state to state. Sankey joins many college football leaders in saying that changes should be coming to NIL rules and regulations.

"A clear, enforceable standard is needed to support national competition and the continuing ability to conduct national championships – the CFP, the Final Four, the College World Series – and every other national championship," Sankey said in Atlanta.

Sankey mentioned that it is up to Congress to change the current rules regarding NIL but due to an election year and other political factors, this Congress will probably not move any type of legislation to address this issue.

