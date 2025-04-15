SEC Media Days Schedule Announced

Auburn Daily

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers will participate in the events on July 15.

Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
The SEC on Tuesday announced the schedule for this year's SEC Media Days to be held from Monday, July 14 until Thursday, July 17 at Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and players to be announced later will appear at the event on Tuesday, July 15 with Georgia's Kirby Smart, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Texas' Steve Sarkisian.

At last year's event, Freeze tackled topics such as the team's activity in the transfer portal, changes to his coaching staff and the SEC's new schedule organization without divisions. He was joined by quarterback Payton Thorne, defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and linebacker Eugene Asante. Faulk is the lone player of the three who's set to return in 2025.

Topics expected to be discussed this year include college football's new revenue share model, the Tigers' revamped quarterback room and its activity in the transfer portal.

The full announced schedule of coaches' appearances can be found below.

Monday, July 14

  • LSU – Brian Kelly
  • Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
  • South Carolina – Shane Beamer
  • Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Tuesday, July 15

  • Auburn – Hugh Freeze
  • Georgia – Kirby Smart
  • Tennessee – Josh Heupel
  • Texas – Steve Sarkisian

Wednesday, July 16

Thursday, July 17

  • Arkansas – Sam Pittman
  • Kentucky – Mark Stoops
  • Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
  • Texas A&M – Mike Elko

