SEC Media Days Schedule Announced
The SEC on Tuesday announced the schedule for this year's SEC Media Days to be held from Monday, July 14 until Thursday, July 17 at Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and players to be announced later will appear at the event on Tuesday, July 15 with Georgia's Kirby Smart, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Texas' Steve Sarkisian.
A full schedule, and the three players that will join Napier, will be announced at a later time. Television coverage can be found on SEC Network.
At last year's event, Freeze tackled topics such as the team's activity in the transfer portal, changes to his coaching staff and the SEC's new schedule organization without divisions. He was joined by quarterback Payton Thorne, defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and linebacker Eugene Asante. Faulk is the lone player of the three who's set to return in 2025.
Topics expected to be discussed this year include college football's new revenue share model, the Tigers' revamped quarterback room and its activity in the transfer portal.
The full announced schedule of coaches' appearances can be found below.
Monday, July 14
- LSU – Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina – Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
- Auburn – Hugh Freeze
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- Tennessee – Josh Heupel
- Texas – Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
- Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
- Florida – Billy Napier
- Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
- Oklahoma - Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
- Arkansas – Sam Pittman
- Kentucky – Mark Stoops
- Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
- Texas A&M – Mike Elko