SEC Officiating Admits Blown Call in Oklahoma Touchdown vs. Auburn
The No. 22 Auburn Tigers dropped a tightly contested contest to the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners 24-17 in Norman, Okla., on Saturday.
It was 3-3 in the second quarter when the Tigers courted disaster. A botched punt attempt gave the Sooners the ball on the Auburn 12. However, a penalty on the Sooners followed by a stuffed run for minus two yards, and it looked like the Tigers were in good shape to hold Oklahoma to a field goal try - a win after the turnover on downs.
That's when things got interesting.
Oklahoma faked a substitution of a wide receiver, who stood near the sideline but never left. He was uncovered for a 22-yard touchdown. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said after the game that he tried to call a timeout that wasn't allowed.
But that's not the biggest controversy surrounding that play.
After the game, the SEC Officiating issued a statement that the play should have been flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty for attempting to deceive an opponent with a substitution.
"After the first down play, Oklahoma #5 (Isaiah Sategna III) continued towards his team's sideline but stopped just before reaching the Oklahoma sideline.
"NCAA Football Rule 9-2, Article 2 is labeled "Unfair Tactics" with Paragraph (B) stating: 'No simulated replacements or substitutions may be used to confuse opponents. No tactic associated with substitutes or the substitution process may be used to confuse opponents. This includes any hideout tactic with or without a substitution.'
"The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic. If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot.
"Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment."
Instead of 2nd and 37 from the Auburn 39-yard line, the Sooners had a 10-3 lead.
The Tigers recovered valiantly to tie the score at 10 going into the half. Their inability to reliably execute a dropback passing game, leading to a Sooners' record 10 sacks, would ultimately doom them.
But the SEC's admission of blowing a crucial call will do little to ease the anger of the Auburn Family, since "appropriate accountability" never includes changing an influenced result.
The Tigers dropped to 3-1 on the season and will need to put the Oklahoma game behind them. They face another stern test in a road game against No. 10 Texas A&M, which got the week off to prepare for their visit from Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST.