Auburn Drops Rematch Against Oklahoma, Arnold Loses in Homecoming
NORMAN, Okla.- The No.22 Auburn Tigers (3-1) fall on the road to No.11 Oklahoma (4-0) on the road, 24-17, to drop the rematch. They’re now winless in four matchups all-time.
The offense looked anemic against the Oklahoma defense. The Auburn offense gave up 10 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
The lights appeared too bright for Jackson Arnold in his return to Norman. Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold passed for 220 yards and one touchdown. Jackson Arnold was sacked 10 times this game, often holding the ball for way too long and not deciding in time.
The Auburn rushing attack was essentially non-existent throughout the game, minus a few breakaway plays. The Auburn offense rushed for a total of 67 yards. The Auburn offense came into this game averaging 242 rushing yards per game, but was completely bottled up by the Sooner defense.
The Auburn defense played a great game, keeping the game tight throughout the contest, until the Sooners eventually put together a drive to take the lead with 4:54 left in the game.
Cam Coleman was often the target for Arnold on deep passes in the first half, but fell rather quiet in the second half. Coleman scored a touchdown late in the first half to make the score 10-10 going into the halftime break. Coleman finished the game with three receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.
In controversial fashion, the Auburn team did not have many calls go their way, including a scoop and score in the very first Oklahoma drive of the game that was ruled an incomplete pass after review. There were a few more missed calls that did not go in Auburn’s favor, including a clear no-call pass interference early in the fourth quarter.
The Sooners also had a play where a player was faking a limp off the field, and then was left wide open for a touchdown, which officials later said should’ve been flagged.
The Auburn offensive play calling did allow Arnold to have more pass attempts than in the first three games, but it led to Arnold showing that his decision-making is not quite where it needs to be at this point in the season. Although this is a loss, the Tigers still have lots of season ahead of them.
Auburn hits the road again next week to take on No.10 Texas A&M Aggies at 2:30 p.m. CDT.