Six Auburn Players Named to Preseason All-SEC Teams
Six Auburn Tigers football players were voted to the Preseason All-SEC teams. Sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman was the lone offensive player named First Team All-SEC. He joins Alabama’s Ryan Williams as the two wide receivers voted to the First Team honor.
Defensive lineman Keldric Faulk was the lone defensive player named First Team All-SEC. He joins South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart, Texas’s Colin Simmons and Georgia’s Christian Miller as the four First Team defensive linemen.
Transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin and center Connor Lew were all named to the Third Team on offense.
Placekicker Alex McPherson was named to the Third Team for special teams.
Coleman is coming off a promising freshman season on the Plains. He had 598 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches on 38 receptions. The big breakout came in the final three games of the regular season. He racked up 100 receiving yards or more against Louisiana-Monroe and Texas A&M and had six of his eight touchdowns in the final three games, including one against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Singleton came over from Georgia Tech over the offseason, providing Auburn with another veteran skill player in the passing game. In his final year with the Yellow Jackets, he had 754 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
While Auburn players on the offensive line only cracked the Third Team, the selections still reflect the high expectations for the upcoming season. The Tigers' offensive line has consistently been labeled one of the better groups in the SEC.
Faulk is coming off a second year that saw him take a big leap. He had seven sacks, placing him among the top of the SEC last season and is one of the top producers on defense returning this season.
McPherson missed significant time last season due to being sidelined with a gastrointestinal issue. His only appearance came in the win over Kentucky last season. He went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts, both from within 30 yards as planned by head coach Hugh Freeze, and made all three PATs.
The previous season, he was a perfect 13 for 13 with three attempts made from between 40 and 49 yards and one from beyond 50.