Sophomore Auburn Safety Earns Defensive Player of the Week Honors

The Auburn Tigers have long since boasted top-tier defenses, though this year’s unit has one thing going for it that could make all the difference: sophomore safety Eric Winters.

Winters was the difference in the Baylor matchup this past Saturday, making the game-saving tackle on the Bears’ two-point conversion attempt as the Tigers won, 17-16.

Winters already received SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors earlier this week, but the Football Writers Association of America didn’t see it fit for Winters to share the award with anyone in the SEC or beyond, as they announced on Wednesday that Winters stood alone as their National Defensive Player of the Week.

National recognition for @eric_winters5 🥶@NagurskiTrophy National Defensive Player of the Week 🏆🦅 pic.twitter.com/TqOVcPds4H — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 9, 2026

This is a big-time honor for Winters, who is the first Tiger to receive this award since Xavier Atkins got it in 2025 for his efforts in the Tigers’ matchup with Arkansas.

Atkins was a sophomore breakout player when he received that award, and if Winters holds this pace, he could be the Tigers’ big-time sophomore this year, though he has some stiff competition, particularly with sophomore linebacker Elijah Melendez, who led the Tigers in tackles during the Baylor matchup.

In that game, Winters totaled 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and forced a fumble on the opening drive of the game–one could say he opened the game with an impact play and ended it with another one, a strong sign of consistency that should bode well for the Tigers’ defensive front throughout the year.

For all of Winters’ top-level production in that game, though, one key play stands out the most, and will likely be remembered by the Auburn faithful for years to come: his game-saving tackle. However, what many don’t know is that the touchdown that resulted in that play was scored on a defensive error with Winters in the area, so the fact that he was able to immediately move on to the next play is a strong sign of his mentality, along with the coaching of DJ Durkin and Alex Golesh.

For those who have kept up with the younger members of Auburn’s football team, Winters’ sudden emergence may not be all that much of a surprise, as he played in all 12 games last year, with one start, totaling 33 tackles, the most of any freshman on the roster.

However, like Atkins before him, Winters now has the opportunity for a breakout sophomore year if he keeps up this consistency, but the spotlight is now on him, whether he likes it or not. We’ll see what he does with it.

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