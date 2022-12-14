Source: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to visit Auburn this week

Shortly after announcing his entry into the transfer portal, Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall is visiting Auburn University.

According to Brandon Marcello of 247sports, McCall is set to visit the Tigers on campus as soon as this week.

In the piece, Marcello writes that McCall "has not yet set a date but confidence is high the Tigers will host the All-Sun Belt star this week".

The Chanticleers QB has set records over his three years at the helm of the Coastal Carolina offense, throwing for over 8000 yards with 78 touchdown passes to only eight interceptions and winning the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award three straight seasons.

McCall graded out at an 87.9 this past season per Pro Football Focus, his third straight season with a score above 85. He peaked at 7th out of 213 eligible passers in 2020 with a score of 92.4, while coming in 16th in 2021 at 91.0 and 30th in 2022 with a 87.9 score.

Auburn's existing depth chart at quarterback includes Robby Ashford, an Oregon transfer who took the reins midseason from LSU TJ Finley and won All-SEC Freshman Team honors. Behind him is redshirt freshman Holden Geriner, a former four-star recruit out of Savannah. TJ Finley is rumored to be transferring after the fall semester, and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada has already entered the portal after a shoulder injury suffered in fall camp prevented him from seeing the field in 2022.

McCall plans to play for Coastal Carolina in the upcoming Birmingham Bowl on December 27th against East Carolina before officially transferring to his new destination. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, although he is widely considered to be a "one and done" to the NFL after the 2023 season.

