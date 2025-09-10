South Alabama Matchup Gives Auburn Another Opportunity to Let Run Game Shine
"Don't let your ego get in the way of your success."
To this point, and you cannot emphasize the "to this point" enough, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has exercised control. Now, in this space and others, you've seen articles regarding how Freeze needs to leave town by order of the administration.
While that could ultimately be the case, that is a conversation for another time. Now, it's about praising the beleaguered coach for something that he has not done yet.
Restraint
By nature, Freeze is an offensive mind that wants to throw the ball all over the field and keep the pressure on defenses. While that has worked (see Texas A&M last year) and also failed (see Oklahoma last season), Freeze is consistent about his path.
Yet, so far, he has allowed the passing game to take a backseat to the running game.
The Tigers currently boast the 11th-best rushing offense in FBS after two games. It takes a degree of patience to not want to drop back and just wing the ball everywhere. Instead, centering the rushing attack gives the offense levels. Defense will need to play honestly, instead of trying to cheat back. Plus, the approach keeps Auburn's defense fresher.
The Test
South Alabama brings a potent offense with big-play skill position talent. Granted, they have not played a defense of the quality of Auburn, but the Jaguars will go swinging, throwing at the teeth of the defense, unafraid and unrepentant. While Auburn and their faithful see this as a tune-up, South Alabama head coach Major Applewhite sees an opportunity.
“We’re a 15-year-old program,” Applewhite said Monday. “The way you gain respect and notoriety is to play the very best teams you can play and beat them. And if you can’t beat them, you get them close. And you keep getting better until you can beat them. That’s the way you earn respect. And you put yourself on the map if you go play the very best you can play.”
Applewhite is playing with house money, as is his team. You just know the Jaguars will take as many vertical shots as they can. They want to send a message, one that will resonate. Freeze cannot get roped into this.
While Auburn possesses overwhelming firepower, why deviate from the run? Furthermore, why put on film the package of potentially plays that he has cooked up? It's best to dispatch USA with a modest passing attack that bolsters a ground attack.
Overview
Commend Freeze for his early loyalty to the run game. However, I hope that he remains that way.
Kickoff between the Tigers and the Jaguars inside Jordan-Hare Stadium is at 11:45 a.m. CT with television coverage on SEC Network.