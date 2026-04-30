Why Auburn is a Strong Contender for Four-Star WR Jeramy Laster Jr.

Hugh Freeze’s calling card with the Auburn Tigers was signing top-level receivers, and Alex Golesh is now looking to prove he can do the same. The Tigers recently hosted Jeramy Laster Jr. for a visit, and the Tigers are already trending upward for the top prospect.

Laster is a four-star wide receiver prospect from Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tenn., and he is currently listed as the 28th-best receiver in the 2028 class as well as the ninth-best player from his home state.

After his visit, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Laster to talk all things Auburn, and he had high praise for the Tigers.

“I really enjoyed [my visit]! Auburn is definitely top of my list,” he said. “[I like the] culture, history, coaching staff seems very cohesive, coaches seem to have personal relationships with players outside of football, and player accountability.”

Laster also got a chance to tour Auburn, including facilities and even a potential future home for him in Auburn’s athletic dorms.

“I loved the weight room, indoor field, players lounge, and locker room (the one I got to see) were cool,” he said. “Dorm rooms were nice, especially the ones with the view of the baseball field.”

Of course, no tour of the Plains would be complete without a look into Jordan-Hare Stadium, and though it was not Laster’s first time there, it still managed to impress.

“It’s one of my favorite stadiums I’ve been to,” he said. “I got to come to a night game against Georgia last season and I was surprised how loud it was. Can’t wait to visit with the new upgrades.”

During his visit, Laster had the chance to chat with an Auburn athlete as well as a few coaches, and he was quite impressed with the group as a whole.

“Spoke to the starting TE, he told me how the culture has changed with the new staff,” he said. “I spoke with Coach KB [Kodi Burns] and Coach Carmichael, they told me they liked my film and to keep working on getting faster, route running, my secondary release, and just continue to be me. They said not to lose the things that make me special by bulking up too quick.”

Laster has quite a few offers from a litany of top programs, including Florida, Indiana, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, where his cousin, Junior Sherell, plays. Despite other top offers and even some family ties, Auburn still stands out to Laster above many of the rest.

“KB and Carmichael want me to attend a camp this summer and attend another game this season,” he said. “Just excited to get back down there… [Auburn is] top three.”

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