Status of Auburn’s Xavier Atkins Still Up in Air After Georgia Upset

Perhaps the only thing that could make the Auburn Tigers’ win over Georgia this past weekend any more shocking is the fact that they did it without their All-American linebacker, Xavier Atkins.

Alex Golesh announced the junior’s suspension from the team last Monday, and as it stands, there is no indication that he’ll be active for this week’s matchup with LSU.

“We’re still working through it,” Golesh said on Monday. “We're continuing to work through it. I don't have an update right now.”

It’s worth noting that Atkins appeared in the Tigers’ depth chart in their weekly game notes, but that does not necessarily mean that Golesh or Durkin intend to use him against Lane Kiffin’s squad.

Atkins was, by far, the Tigers’ most effective linebacker in 2025, leading the team in tackles, solo tackles, sacks and forced fumbles, all while leading the entire SEC in tackles for loss with 17. The decision to bench the junior against Georgia was heavily scrutinized by many Auburn fans, but the Tigers managed to pull off the upset, even without their star linebacker.

The LSU transfer joined the Tigers after a slow start under Brian Kelly, and he quickly became an impact player under DJ Durkin. Atkins was a 12-game starter for the Tigers in 2025, earning awards including (but not limited to) Second Team All-America honors, First Team All-SEC honors, a nod as a Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist and an SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor for his performance against Arkansas.

Without Atkins, the Tigers needed a linebacker to step up. Thankfully for Durkin and company, Elijah Melendez is on the roster and was already off to a hot start to the season.

Melendez is a sophomore who is currently the Tigers’ leading tackler this season, as well as their leading defensive producer against the Bulldogs. Currently, Melendez is on pace to surpass Atkins’ total and solo tackle numbers from 2025, and he’s done that while leading the Tigers in pass deflections.

Against the Dawgs, Melendez totaled nine tackles, seven solo tackles, a sack, a pass deflection and a key interception, one of three takeaways the Tigers’ defense forced from the typically sure-handed Bulldogs.

So, with or without Atkins, the Tigers have strong linebacker play, though most Auburn fans would likely tell you they’d like to have number 17 back on the field.

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