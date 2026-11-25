The Auburn Tigers are gearing up for what could be their biggest matchup of the season against Alabama this weekend–after all, offensive lineman Cody Sigler referred to it as Alabama’s Super Bowl–and the Tide have several playmakers that could prove to be issues for the Tigers, but one in particular stands out to Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin: quarterback Keelon Russell.

Russell has emerged as one of college football’s best quarterbacks this season after winning the starting job over Austin Mack in the preseason, throwing for nearly 2,500 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 277 yards and five additional touchdowns, and the Tigers will have to be on their guard if they want to keep him limited on Saturday.

“He's incredible with the things he can do,” Durkin said. “I'd say [he is] one of the most dangerous guys in the country. We've faced a lot of them, for sure, but he's at the top of that list… That's going to be a really big challenge for our guys, for sure.”

The Tigers have, indeed, faced off against some of the better quarterbacks in the SEC, including Georgia’s Gunner Stockton, who struggled with turnovers against a strong Auburn defensive showing, but Russell’s high-level dual-threat style of play presents quite a lot more like Trinidad Chambliss, who had a strong day against the Tigers in Ole Miss’ blowout win back in October.

Durkin broke down exactly what he’s seeing in film that makes Russell so dangerous.

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“[Russell] can beat you running and throwing,” he said. “He does a great job when is scrambling or gets flushed out of the pocket; he keeps his eyes down the field. It presents a big issue for the defense because if someone leaves coverage or something, he can run for a long way. He's had some explosive plays on scrambles, but you also have to stay in coverage because he's got an arm and he keeps his eyes down the field to throw it over your head.”

How Can Auburn Stop Keelon Russell?

A big part of keeping Russell contained on Saturday will come down to the play of the Tigers’ linebackers, who have been quite solid this season despite the loss of former All-American linebacker Xavier Atkins. Elijah Melendez, in particular, has been very consistent throughout the season, while true freshman Shadarius Toodle has broken out as one of the Tigers’ top young pieces in the past three games.

The Tigers’ secondary, however, has struggled throughout the season, which may lead to more reps with linebackers in coverage, especially over the middle. If they move to coverage, Russell may be able to find more rushing production, but if they don’t, Russell will almost certainly find any of his top-level receiving core for big gains.

It’s a tough task for the Tigers, but they’ve seen players similar to Russell before, and with the stakes of the Iron Bowl, the Tigers’ linebacker core and secondary will need to be firing on all cylinders if they want to find their eighth win of the season, as well as take down both of the Tigers’ biggest rivals in Alex Golesh’s first year at the helm.

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