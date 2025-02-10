Surprise Auburn Tigers WR Predicted to be Among Nation's Best
Bleacher Report recently released its predictions for the top seven wide receivers in 2025. In the list, they include the Auburn Tigers’ new transfer receiver from Georgia Tech, Eric Singleton Jr. at the No. 3 spot.
At Georgia Tech last year, Singleton Jr. caught 56 receptions for 754 yards and three scores. With arguably a better team that will focus more on the pass, his numbers could spike this upcoming season.
It goes to show the depth of the Auburn wide receiver room when a Tigers receiver is included on a list of top receivers in the country, and it isn't Cam Coleman. As a freshman who started the season at 17-years old, Coleman had 598 yards receiving, and his eight touchdowns were tied with KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the team lead.
Singleton Jr.’s Best Moments in 2024
Singleton Jr.'s started off 2024 with a couple of decent games. By Week 3, he became the Yellow Jacket’s standout receiver. Between Week 3 and Week 6, he had at least five catches in each game netting him 318 yards and two touchdowns.
He had just one game with fewer than five receptions. In the 8-overtime shootout loss against in-state rival, Georgia, he had a standout game where he had eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
What Singleton Jr.’s 2025 Could Look Like
As he moves from the ACC to the SEC, Singleton Jr. has plenty of opportunities to improve. Having the right quarterback will certainly help. The Tigers brought in fellow transfer Jackson Arnold to play, and it will be an upgrade compared to anyone Singleton Jr. has seen so far in college.
Another positive is that they don’t immediately start with the SEC schedule. Their first three games in 2025 will be at Baylor (Aug. 30) before returning home to face Ball State and South Alabama (Sept. 6 and Sept 13. respectively). Those three games will give the Tigers enough time to gel as a team before going out in Week 4 to start the SEC schedule at Oklahoma (Sept. 20). Singleton Jr. may be relied on a bit more during those early weeks until everything is settled on so look to see his stats rise a bit early.