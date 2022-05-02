Where some 2023 NFL Draft Big Boards have Tank Bigsby

Coming into the 2021 college football season, the expectations for Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby were through the roof. While Bigsby had a good season, some believe those high expectations were not met. A good portion of the issues for Bigsby was that his offensive line struggled to get any push which made him finding running room extremely difficult. Bigsby might not have had the year everyone expected him to but he still had 1,099 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. You can also add to those numbers his 184 receiving yards. It is clear that Bigsby still had a pretty good year he just didn’t have the colossal year some people were expecting.

One thing that came with Bigsby not having the year people expected was his draft stock dropping. Heading into the 2021 season, many people believed he was not only the best running back in the SEC but the best running back in all of college football. Now heading into the 2022 college football season, Bigsby is still considered one of the best running backs in college football but does his projected draft stock show that?

Ric Serritella of Sports Illustrated believes so because he has Bigsby as his third running back on his big board.

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network has Bigsby as the sixth running back on his list.

These two rankings are an excellent sign for Bigsby because it shows that draft experts know he is an exceptional talent even though he didn’t have the year everyone expected in 2021. Hopefully, he can help his draft stock in this upcoming season.

Heading into this season, Bigsby will look to show all of the professional scouts that he is the player everyone thought he was heading into the 2021 season. As Auburn fans, we all know how good he is and that he has not been getting much help from his offensive line. The hope this year is that the Auburn coaching staff can figure out how to get the ball in Bigsby’s hands more than just handing it off to him. If they can create some plays where he can get the ball in open space and make people miss, it will be good for the team and Bigsby’s draft stock. Hopefully, the offensive line can take a big step forward this year to help the scouts see how talented Bigsby is, which will allow him to shoot up draft boards.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube