Tank Bigsby to forego senior season and enter the NFL Draft

Auburn's three-year starter at running back, Tank Bigsby, has stated his intentions to enter the NFL Draft, per his Instagram.

The star running back was a 4-star prospect out of Callaway, Georgia in the 2020 class and was a focal point for the Auburn offense throughout his entire career.

During his career, Bigsby tallied the 7th highest rushing yards in Auburn history with 2,903 rushing yards over three seasons, as well as 25 touchdowns.

Bigsby, recruited by Gus Malzahn and Cadillac Williams, was spectacular in his time for Auburn. He had 918 yards from scrimmage in his freshman season and added 306 kick/punt return yards and five rushing touchdowns. With the retention of Williams, Bigsby returned in his sophomore season to have his best season, gaining almost 1,100 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Following much speculation of transferring in the offseason between his sophomore and junior seasons, Tank returned for his Junior season as an Auburn Tiger.

During his final season for Auburn, he totaled 1,150 scrimmage yards and finished his Auburn career with two of his last four games going for 100+ yards due to the revitalized offense centered around himself and Jarquez Hunter.

Bigsby will enter the NFL Draft as one of the best running back prospects despite most hot boards not showing him the respect Auburn fans believe he deserves.

