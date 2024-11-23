Texas A&M at Auburn Predictions and Previews
Despite numerous losses in games that should fall into the win column, Auburn still can make a run at a bowl game. Believe it or not, two wins open the door for the Tigers to see the postseason. Up first, the Texas A&M Aggies, currently tied for first in the SEC.
Yet, this game feels closer than most anticipate it. Auburn is better than they've played and TAMU isn't as good as their 8-2 record indicates. Something in that scenario needs to give.
In the Trenches
Like most games, this matchup comes down to who dominates the line of scrimmage. Yet, a small twist exists. TAMU boasts the highly-touted player in Nic Scourton. However, Keldric Faulk is the better player, with more upside and immediate talent.
Across the board, Auburn should dominate upfront. When A&M possesses the ball, Faulk will command attention. As a result, this frees up players like Jalen McLeod. If the Aggies shift their focus to McLeod, Faulk wrecks the gameplans. Meanwhile, the Tigers need to control Scourton by running the ball.
X Factor
Freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick gains confidence. More importantly, the coaching staff gained faith in him to make plays. For a freshman to work his way onto the field and see meaningful time speaks volumes of Riddick's ceiling. Hugh Freeze spoke of this during media availability.
"We changed when we started playing him,” said Freeze. “Not that others weren't playing well in spots, but without someone that has the ability that can run and tackle those dual-threat guys in open field. It’s a problem. And we had that all last year and part of this year and he's made a difference in that because he has length and can run."
Final Prediction
With a sound run game, Auburn should establish a ground game early. Unfortunately for Jarquez Hunter and Auburn fans, they won't. The offense will come out throwing, leading to stalled drives, scoring a mere nine points. Payton Thorne enters the half without an interception.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M stacks field goals, allowing Auburn to stay close. In the second half, Auburn starts to make its move. The run game comes alive which opens the door to watching Thorne find several targets, including tight ends, backs and wideouts. Auburn cashes in, when they put up a touchdown in the third. Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed gets loose in the open field, driving deep into Auburn territory. In trying to force the ball into the end zone, Reed fumbled, Auburn recovers.
The Tigers and Aggies spend the majority of the fourth, knotted up. Needing a first down to move into field goal position, Auburn plays it conservatively. Yet, the lack of a gamble pays off Moreover, what hurts TAMU will be their eternal nemesis, penalties.
The second-most penalized team in the SEC commits double-digit penalties. Combined with Auburn doing just enough on offense keeps their bowl hopes alive.
Final Score:
Auburn: 26
Texas A&M: 23