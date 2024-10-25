Falcons Target Big Defensive End in SI's Latest Mock Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are still looking at all options to improve their pass rush, but they may have to wait this offseason to address their needs fully. In Sports Illustrated’s latest NFL Mock Draft by Falcons on SI’s Daniel Flick, he tabbed the Falcons with acquiring Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton with the No. 22 overall pick.
“Atlanta’s defensive line desperately needs a productive edge presence, and the 6'4", 285-pound Scourton, who led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in ’23 at Purdue and has 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss this year, satisfies that requirement,” Flick said.
ESPN ranks Scourton as the No. 18 overall prospect, so he might not be available if their Falcons continue their playoff trajectory.
Scourton hails from Bryan, Texas and originally attended Purdue. 247 Sports considered him four-star recruit who received scholarship offers from the likes of Colorado State, Louisiana, Marshall, Purdue, and SMU among others.
He appeared in 14 games as a freshman at Purdue and tallied two sacks.
In 2023, Scourton started every game for the Boilermaker's defense, and as a result, he wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, tallying up 15 tackles for loss and ten sacks on the season.
As you can see above, he has many tools in his pass-rush toolbox and knows how to finish in the backfield for sacks on opposing signal callers.
In 2023, he was the Big 10 leader in sacks and then decided to transfer to Texas A&M for his junior season.
So far in 2024, he has 4.5 sacks in seven games played. His 6-4, 285-pound frame is imposing, and he has become one of college football's better run defenders and a top-tier pass rusher.
For the Falcons, he presents the physical edge presence that the team has been missing; more importantly, he has the tools to become a premier NFL pass rusher.
Other players who went after Scourton in the mock that would fit Falcons needs include cornerback Tacario Davis of Arizona who the Commanders nabbed at No. 26, and Kentucky’s mammoth defensive tackle Deone Walker who goes No. 27 to the Steelers.