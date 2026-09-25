The Auburn Tigers Can Snap This Brutal Streak Against Vanderbilt

The Auburn Tigers have struggled immensely in SEC play over the past couple of seasons, to the point that last season the team fired its head coach after losing 10-3 to Kentucky at home. The Tigers did not win an SEC game at home throughout the entirety of the 2025 season, raising the question: when was the last time Auburn won an SEC game at home?

The answer, unfortunately, was the Tigers’ four-overtime win against Texas A&M back in 2024, exactly 671 days ago. This, without a doubt, is a brutal cold streak for the Tigers and their stadium, which was once considered one of the toughest places to play in all of football.

However, the Tigers will have a chance to snap this streak on Saturday, when the Vanderbilt Commodores come to town. They also had a chance last week, but the group was ultimately unable to pull out a win against Florida, so this game will be crucial for the Tigers.

As it stands, ESPN’s FPI predicts the Tigers to have a 75.3% chance of winning their second SEC matchup of the year, though a few things will need to go right for the Tigers if they’re looking to snap the streak.

For starters, the offense would benefit from getting off to a better start than their -3 total-yard performance in the first quarter last week, punctuated by a complete inability to gain a first down throughout the entire period.

This was largely due to the fact that the Tigers struggled to get their rushing attack going against the Gators, who limited Jeremiah Cobb to just nine carries throughout the game. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown was able to find some chunk plays through the game in the air, but the rushing attack will need to be effective this week if the Tigers’ offense is to be trusted.

Another reason that this game is so important to the Tigers’ cold streak is their upcoming schedule, as their only other SEC games at home this season are against LSU and Arkansas, and though the Tigers are early favorites against the Razorbacks, that game is not scheduled to be played until November.

So, a win against Vanderbilt would not only be good for the Tigers’ season, but also for the perception of the team moving forward under new head coach Alex Golesh.

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