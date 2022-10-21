Skip to main content

The Bye Week viewing guide for an Auburn fan

These five games are the games to watch this weekend.

The Auburn Tigers have an off day this Saturday. As an Auburn fan, you might want to find your football fix this weekend. The week eight slate is full of intriguing and pivotal matchups not only in the SEC but in the wider landscape of college football. There are 5 ranked vs. ranked games, including an SEC matchup between sixth-ranked Alabama and 24th-ranked Mississippi State. This week also includes two top 15 match-ups with Clemson versus Syracuse and UCLA versus Oregon.

Tenth ranked Oregon versus Ninth ranked UCLA at 2:30 CT kickoff on FOX.

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The battle of two potent offenses is on slate for Saturday afternoon. Oregon comes in with the ninth best scoring offense averaging 42 points per game and UCLA isn't far behind at 12th with 41.5 points per game. This quarterback dual will be the most intriguing match up as former Auburn QB Bo Nix faces off against Dorian Thompson-Robinson

24th ranked Mississippi State travels to Tuscaloosa to face sixth ranked Alabama at 6:00 pm CT on ESPN

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) outruns Utah State defensive lineman Daniel Grzesiak (9) and Utah State defensive lineman Byron Vaughns (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to bounce back from a loss Alabama welcomes Mississippi State into Bryant-Denny. The leading passer in the SEC, Will Rogers, will look to exploit an Alabama secondary that allowed 385 yards and five touchdowns to the 3rd most prolific SEC passer last week in Hendon Hooker. The key stat here is that Nick Saban has only lost two consecutive games twice in his Alabama tenure.

Fifth ranked Clemson hosts 14th ranked Syracuse in an early 11:00 am CT kickoff on ESPN

Jan 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A Clemson Tigers helmet on display before the head coaches press conference for the CFP with LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney at the Sheraton New Orleans, Grand Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The perfect game if you have evening plans, this early ranked on ranked matchup will be the third-ranked team the Clemson Tigers have faced. The defenses should have the spotlight in this game as Syracuse has the best scoring defense in the ACC holding teams to 13 points per game. The Tigers will look to stop Syracuse back Sean Tucker and a run-heavy offensive attack. D.J. Uiagalalei will look to continue his promising campaign as well.

Big 12 battle between eighth ranked TCU and 17th ranked Kansas State at 7:00 pm CT on FS1

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs look very impressive under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. Averaging 526 yards per game the Horned Frogs offense led by senior QB Max Duggan faces a KSU defense that ranks fourth in yards allowed among Big 12 teams. Kansas State has only faced one ranked team but came out with a resounding win versus the then-sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. TCU has much more experience against ranked teams however as they have had three straight ranked wins.

20th ranked Texas travels to Stillwater to take on 11th ranked Oklahoma State at 2:30 pm CT on ABC

Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet seen before the game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the best two-loss team in the nation, the Longhorns look to take down the Cowboys at home. Another battle of QBs will happen on ABC as redshirt Freshman Quin Ewers takes on the second-best passer in the Big 12, Spencer Sanders.

Though Auburn will be inactive this week, college football remains exciting and full of excellent matchups

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Bye Week viewing guide for an Auburn fan

By Jack Singley
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) stretches out for the catch in warmups prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Three young Auburn pass catchers to keep an eye on

By Zac Blackerby
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) carry during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Six Adjustments to Six Wins: How Auburn can make a bowl game

By Jack Singley
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Eight of College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
Joseph Gonzalez (45) and Nate LaRue walk from the bullpen to the dugout prior to Auburn's fall exhibition against Louisiana Tech
Baseball

Auburn baseball releases 2023 non-conference schedule

By Lindsay Crosby
Oct 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) gets past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How did former Auburn players fare on NBA opening night?

By Andrew Stefaniak
John Samuel Shenker during pregame against the Mercer Bears.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'If we lost the locker room, then the game would have been a blowout quickly'

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Bryan Harsin during the game between Auburn and San Jose State at Jordan Hare Stadium. Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
Football

Confusion, rumors surround Bryan Harsin's future with Auburn

By Lance Dawe