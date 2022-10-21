The Bye Week viewing guide for an Auburn fan

The Auburn Tigers have an off day this Saturday. As an Auburn fan, you might want to find your football fix this weekend. The week eight slate is full of intriguing and pivotal matchups not only in the SEC but in the wider landscape of college football. There are 5 ranked vs. ranked games, including an SEC matchup between sixth-ranked Alabama and 24th-ranked Mississippi State. This week also includes two top 15 match-ups with Clemson versus Syracuse and UCLA versus Oregon.

Tenth ranked Oregon versus Ninth ranked UCLA at 2:30 CT kickoff on FOX. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports The battle of two potent offenses is on slate for Saturday afternoon. Oregon comes in with the ninth best scoring offense averaging 42 points per game and UCLA isn't far behind at 12th with 41.5 points per game. This quarterback dual will be the most intriguing match up as former Auburn QB Bo Nix faces off against Dorian Thompson-Robinson 24th ranked Mississippi State travels to Tuscaloosa to face sixth ranked Alabama at 6:00 pm CT on ESPN Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Looking to bounce back from a loss Alabama welcomes Mississippi State into Bryant-Denny. The leading passer in the SEC, Will Rogers, will look to exploit an Alabama secondary that allowed 385 yards and five touchdowns to the 3rd most prolific SEC passer last week in Hendon Hooker. The key stat here is that Nick Saban has only lost two consecutive games twice in his Alabama tenure. Fifth ranked Clemson hosts 14th ranked Syracuse in an early 11:00 am CT kickoff on ESPN © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports The perfect game if you have evening plans, this early ranked on ranked matchup will be the third-ranked team the Clemson Tigers have faced. The defenses should have the spotlight in this game as Syracuse has the best scoring defense in the ACC holding teams to 13 points per game. The Tigers will look to stop Syracuse back Sean Tucker and a run-heavy offensive attack. D.J. Uiagalalei will look to continue his promising campaign as well. Big 12 battle between eighth ranked TCU and 17th ranked Kansas State at 7:00 pm CT on FS1 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports The Horned Frogs look very impressive under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. Averaging 526 yards per game the Horned Frogs offense led by senior QB Max Duggan faces a KSU defense that ranks fourth in yards allowed among Big 12 teams. Kansas State has only faced one ranked team but came out with a resounding win versus the then-sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. TCU has much more experience against ranked teams however as they have had three straight ranked wins. 20th ranked Texas travels to Stillwater to take on 11th ranked Oklahoma State at 2:30 pm CT on ABC © John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports Arguably the best two-loss team in the nation, the Longhorns look to take down the Cowboys at home. Another battle of QBs will happen on ABC as redshirt Freshman Quin Ewers takes on the second-best passer in the Big 12, Spencer Sanders.

Though Auburn will be inactive this week, college football remains exciting and full of excellent matchups

