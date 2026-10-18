This Player Was Auburn’s Defensive MVP In Georgia Upset

The Auburn Tigers shocked the world this Saturday, taking down the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, 27-24, courtesy of an Alex McPherson walk-off field goal. The Tigers’ defense showed up in a big way against the Bulldogs, holding the Dawgs scoreless for the vast majority of the game, but one player stood out in the Tigers’ winning effort: Elijah Melendez.

It was no surprise to anyone that Melendez was heavily involved in this game, partially because he’s been the Tigers’ leading defender throughout the season, and partially because star Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins was suspended for the game. However, the extent to which he was involved exceeded most expectations, as he ended up being one of the biggest difference-makers in the game.

For starters, Melendez led the Tigers in total tackles with nine and ranked second in solo tackles with seven, only behind Bryce Deas, a fellow linebacker who stepped up in Atkins’ absence.

The major difference between the two, though, is that Melendez filled up spots just about everywhere on the stat sheet. The sophomore recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass deflection on his way to what was, in all likelihood, the best game of his career.

“How about Elijah Melendez? It felt like he was just everywhere tonight,” Auburn head coach Alex Golesh said after the game. “He’s a special human being.”

After a slow start to his career last season under Hugh Freeze, Melendez appears to be blossoming into a top-tier, NFL-ready linebacker who could very well be the difference in many more games down the road.

With his production against Georgia, Melendez has now accounted for a team-high 52 total tackles and 35 solo tackles, while leading the team in sacks with four and pass deflections with five, which would be a hallmark season for any young linebacker, but Melendez still has six more games left to make his mark on the Plains.

The Tigers’ defense appeared to take a massive step forward against Georgia, as the Tigers were able to hold the Dawgs scoreless for the entirety of the second and third quarters, and Melendez played a massive part in that effort.

There won’t be much time to rest on his laurels, though, as Melendez will need to continue to lead his team as they navigate the slog that is their SEC schedule, including upcoming matchups with LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Alabama.

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