The Auburn Tigers have had quite the season under first-year head coach Alex Golesh, and they’re looking to make a little magic happen again this season against the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in their final matchup of the season. The Tigers are 16.5-point underdogs in the Iron Bowl, but they’ve prevailed over worse odds this season, and their leadership has been a big difference in matchups like these.

The Tigers, unlike many other programs, have had different captains each game this season, and for their final matchup against the Tide, the Tigers will be led by five of their most consistent leaders this season, including four seniors in their final regular-season games with the Tigers.

Let’s meet the group.

Byrum Brown - Senior, Quarterback

One of just two players to earn captaincy in all 12 games the Tigers have played this season, Brown has proven to be one of the team’s best, both on and off the field. The Tigers’ quarterback leads the team in rushing production this season and proved to be a major difference-maker in the Tigers’ win over No. 1 Georgia earlier this season, a facet he’ll be looking to replicate this weekend.

However, there’s a catch: Brown is currently listed as questionable, seemingly out of nowhere, for the Iron Bowl, and there is no official word as to what’s ailing him or if he’ll be available for the matchup. The Tigers would certainly like to have their quarterback at full strength, but if he’s unavailable, sophomore Oregon State transfer Tristian Ti’a, who had a strong game against Samford, will step up in his stead.

Jeremiah Cobb - Senior, Running Back

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A four-year Auburn player, Cobb has had a bit of a down season this year in terms of on-field production, but hasn’t faltered in his leadership and effort in developing the future of the program. Earning his second captaincy of the season, the Tigers’ RB1 is looking for a strong showing against the Tide, who boast the best rushing defense in the SEC by yards allowed per game.

Alex McPherson - Senior, Kicker

McPherson has one of the more inspiring stories in football to accompany his top-level kicking abilities that have been the difference in two different matchups this season, including his game-winning field goal against Georgia in October. McPherson will be a captain for the second time this season, like Cobb, and the Tigers may need to lean on his production in key moments if they are to take down the Tide.

Elijah Melendez - Sophomore, Linebacker

The only other player to earn captaincy in every game this season, Melendez exploded onto the scene this season after a slower freshman campaign last year. The on-and-off-the-field leader of the Tigers’ defense, Melendez will be expected to carry the brunt of the load in stopping Keelon Russell and company, as many of the Tigers’ top linebacker options are unavailable for this matchup.

Cody Sigler - Senior, Defensive Tackle

Sigler, like Brown, is one of two new transfer captains for this matchup, a strong sign of confidence and ability to lead from head coach Alex Golesh, who signed the senior from Arkansas State this offseason. A premier run-stopper, Sigler will have the difficult task of leading the Tigers to stop Alabama’s strong rushing attack, but if he’s able to do so, the Tigers may be able to shock the Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

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