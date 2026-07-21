This Word Defined Auburn's Time at SEC Media Days, And It Could Revive the Program

The Auburn Tigers took the stage at SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., and new head coach Alex Golesh made sure to rehash the same message time and time again across multiple different interviews.

Identity.

It seems basic, but it’s something that the Tigers have lacked for the last six years, and it’s a large reason why Auburn has recently experienced the worst stretch in its storied history.

But Golesh seemingly understands that, and he is outwardly demonstrating how essential a tough identity is to building a championship-level program.

“It’s really the identity of who you are as a football program,” Golesh said on the SEC Network about his vision for his tenure. “It’s the standards that you live by every day as a program.”

Golesh represents Auburn’s fourth head coach in the last seven years, and he takes over a program that has been through numerous dreadful years full of frustrating late-game blows, lifeless offenses, and a continuous tendency to completely crumble in crucial moments.

Auburn is 6-18 in one-possession games over the last five seasons with Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze at the helm, including 0-6 under Freeze in 2025. If every one-possession game that the Tigers lost had a reverse outcome, they would’ve finished the regular season at 11-1 a year ago.

And that one loss would’ve come to Georgia, a game in which Auburn should’ve been leading 17-0 in the first half if Jackson Arnold hadn’t fumbled on the goal line.

Instead, the Tigers lost seven games for the fifth consecutive year, and ultimately culminated in Freeze’s firing after the Tigers’ atrocious loss to Kentucky at home — often viewed one of the worst losses in school history.

“Three or four years from now, a physical, violent football team that’s incredibly detailed and wins in the margins. I would hope that’s what you see in year one, to be honest with you, but a team that doesn’t beat itself. That’s detailed in situational football, and that plays as connected and detailed in the fourth quarter,” Golesh said.

A new era has arrived on the Plains, and it seems like Golesh knows what it takes to rebuild the “identity” aspect of Auburn football — a facet of the program that has been overlooked over the last half-decade.

If Golesh can get his players to buy in, and continue to construct a locker room that is built on attention detail, physicality, and relentlessness, he could flip the direction of this program rather quickly and produce a level of excitement that the fanbase hasn’t felt since 2019.

“But I think it starts with the very first part: physical and violent. And that’s a physical and mental toughness that your program possesses, and the elite Auburn football teams have. They’ve run the football, they’ve played elite defense, they’ve won games in the fourth quarter — that’s what we have to get back to.”