Three Auburn Defensive Players to Watch Against Southern Mississippi

The Auburn Tigers are coming off a strong defensive performance against the Baylor Bears, in which they were able to force two turnovers from quarterback DJ Lagway and stop the Bears’ last-second push to seal the game for the Tigers. Up next for this unit is a matchup with Southern Mississippi, who will almost certainly be weaker on offense than the Bears were.

So, who should Tiger fans be keeping an eye out for this week on the defensive side of the ball? Let’s break it down.

Xavier Atkins - Linebacker

Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) reacts after a missed field goal against the Baylor Bears in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkins was, for all intents and purposes, the most hyped player on Auburn’s defense heading into the season, but he was a bit overshadowed by Eric Winters and Elijah Melendez this past weekend against Baylor. He still turned in a decent performance, including five tackles and the Tigers’ lone sack of the night, but by his standards, the Baylor matchup was a slower one in terms of stat sheet production.

That could change in a hurry against Southern Miss as Atkins looks to have a breakout performance to make sure SEC teams still fear his presence. A consensus All-SEC linebacker, Atkins definitely has what it takes to put on a show this weekend as he looks to avoid the dreaded second-year starter slump.

Eric Winters - Safety

Auburn Tigers safety Eric Winters (5) makes a game-winning tackle on Baylor Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein (85) on a two-point conversion attempt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The hero of the defensive unit for the Tigers last week, Winters won Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week honors for his 11-tackle, two-tackle-for-loss performance against the Bears, which wasn’t team-leading, but his game-saving tackle on the Bears’ final offensive play solidified his status as a hero on the Plains.

Now, Winters will look to prove that his performance against Baylor was not a fluke, and though many are already looking ahead to the Florida matchup, a strong performance against the Golden Eagles could see Winters net another award for his ever-growing trophy case, as well as solidify his status as a threat to any team in his way.

Darrion Smith - Defensive Line

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Darrion Smith (11) celebrates after a stop against the Baylor Bears in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Da’Shawn Womack and Chris Murray officially day-to-day, according to Alex Golesh, this Wednesday, the defensive line may need to step up in their absence. The Tigers struggled to pressure DJ Lagway without the pair last week, and this week, the pressure will fall on the next man up: Darrion Smith, who is officially listed as a rotational starter with Womack.

Last week, Smith made three tackles, two of which were solo tackles, though he did not record a sack or a tackle for loss. That will need to change this week if Womack and Murray are completely unavailable, but even if they play, they’ll likely be in a limited capacity, allowing Smith to make his case to be a starter.

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