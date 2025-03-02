Auburn Tigers Making Money at NFL Combine with Eye-Popping Performances
The 2025 NFL Combine is coming to a close and NFL teams are taking notes on who they want to select in the upcoming draft that will take place at the end of April. The Auburn Tigers have 10 players in total who will be in the draft. However, three of these players have made a massive impression at the combine so far bringing up their draft stock.
Jarquez Hunter, Running Back
The Tigers’ running back had a great season a year ago. He ran for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, one of the few bright spots in the Tigers season. Despite his successful season, Hunter has not received great projections prior to the Combine. The highest Hunter has received is a seventh-round projection, per the NFL Mock Draft DataBase.
After Hunter’s combine so far, things have changed for the better. Hunter ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, a 1.58-second 10-yard split, a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot broad jump. All of these results are fantastic for Hunter, particularly for someone who was projected to be a seventh-round pick. He still has the three-cone drill, the 20-yard shuttle and the bench press still to do.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Wide Receiver
In 2024, KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the team in receiving yards and co-led the team in receiving touchdowns alongside freshman Cam Coleman. Lambert-Smith also led the team in receptions. Despite Lambert-Smith having a solid season, like Hunter, he also hasn’t had great projections. The receiver actually isn’t projected to be drafted at all.
Lambert-Smith’s combine also was significant and raised his chances. While insiders believe his skills won’t translate to the league due to speed, Lambert-Smith defied what they thought, running a 4.37 40-yard dash. Lambert-Smith also wrapped up the 10-yard split (1.53 seconds), the vertical jump (34.5 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches). Like Hunter, he still has to do the three-cone drill, the 20-yard shuttle and the bench press.
Eugene Asante, Linebacker
Eugene Asante was one of the defensive leaders for the Auburn Tigers in 2024. Despite making 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery on the season, the Tigers’ captain is not expected to be drafted. However, like his teammates before him, Asante has had a combine that should help his chances.
As a linebacker, Asante has done a slightly different order of events compared to Lambert-Smith or Hunter. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash, which was second among linebackers. He ran a 1.52 10-yard split, which was first among linebackers. He also did 21 reps on the bench, which placed fourth among linebackers. For someone who came in as “undrafted”, it had to turn heads.
According to NFL.com, an AFC national scout said “He’s a monster in the weight room and can fly. He’s going to put on a show at the Combine.”
All three players have done well and if they finish their combines, they should be looking much better than the projections they had walking into Indianapolis.