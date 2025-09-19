Auburn vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
One of the SEC’s bevy of undefeated college football teams will fall at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this weekend. Auburn will attempt to take down Oklahoma.
The Tigers and Sooners are both 3-0 but neither team has secured an in-conference win in the young 2025 season. That could make this matchup an extremely significant later on in the season given how many SEC teams hope to make a deep playoff run.
Are you looking to find the best betting edge ahead of the game? Here’s our full breakdown of what players and you should watch and what odds seem favorable ahead of kickoff.
Auburn vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn: +6.5 (-108)
- Oklahoma: -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Auburn: +205
- Oklahoma: -250
Total: 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Auburn vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Auburn Record: 3-0
- Oklahoma Record: 3-0
Auburn vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Eric Singleton Jr.: Singleton hasn’t wasted any time establishing himself as Auburn’s top pass catcher since transferring from Georgia Tech. He’s hauled in 13 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns this season alongside five rushes for 25 yards. Singleton can stretch the field with his blazing speed and the Sooners will have to keep a close eye on him to prevent him from taking the top off their defense.
Oklahoma
John Mateer: Mateer is off to a strong start in his first season with Oklahoma after spending three years with Washington State. He’s thrown three picks, but has also totaled five passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns through three games in 2025. He rushed for an impressive 15 touchdowns last season and Auburn could have a tough time containing him whether he’s scrambling or executing a designed run play.
Auburn vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Auburn has won its first three games but is just 1-2 against the spread. The Tigers failed to cover as major home favorites against Ball State and Southern Alabama in their last two outings. That doesn’t bode well for their impending trip to Oklahoma.
The Sooners are more battle tested thanks to their big win against Michigan. They’ve covered in their last two contests and their defense played a large part in that by giving up just 19 points through three weeks despite having faced a ranked team.
Both teams have changed some personnel since last season, but Oklahoma beat Auburn on the road by 6 last season as a two-point underdog. The home team can secure another convincing win this weekend.
PICK: Oklahoma -6.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
