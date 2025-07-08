Three Auburn Veterans Announced for SEC Media Days
Three Auburn Tigers upperclassman are heading to Atlanta to represent their program at SEC Media Days next week. Quarterback Jackson Arnold, defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and offensive line Connor Lew will join head coach Hugh Freeze in the annual event.
Auburn will be providing insight from both sides of the ball and in the trenches.
Arnold joined the program over the winter, transferring from Oklahoma. The former top recruit in the country is looking for a change of pace after a lackluster time in Norman. Last season, he completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns to three interceptions.
His struggles saw him benched for a couple of games before earning back the starting job for the remainder of the season. The Sooners finished 6-6 with a 2-6 conference record during their first season in the SEC. Arnold comes into the season as the starting quarterback, succeeding Payton Thorne ender center.
Faulk finished second on the Tigers in sacks with seven and was tied for fourth on the team in total tackles with 45. He earned the SEC defensive lineman of the week award after the win over Kentucky.
Lew became the starting center last season, his second on the Plains. He started all 12 games. He initially earned the starting job during the week nine win over Mississippi State in 2023 and has held onto the starting job ever since.
Auburn will speak to the media on Tuesday, July 15, the second day of SEC Media Days.
This is the third time overall that SEC Media Days will be hosted in Atlanta - previous times were in 2018 and 2023.