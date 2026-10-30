Three Defensive Auburn Tigers to Watch Against Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers allowed 38 points to LSU last weekend, the most in a game since their Week 3 matchup with Florida, and with a keystone matchup against No. 12 Ole Miss this weekend, they’ll need to step it up if they want to emerge with a Halloween victory in Oxford.

Notably, most teams that have produced well against Auburn’s defense have done so on the ground, via the rushing attack, but LSU changed things up against the Tigers, leaning heavily on their passing game as Sam Leavitt threw for nearly 400 yards over the course of the game.

Ole Miss may be a perfect marriage between the two offensive philosophies, though, as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has proven to be one of the most effective quarterbacks in football both through the air and on the ground, and a few key Tigers will need to step up if they want to slow him and the Rebels’ offense down.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) throws the ball with pressure from Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) as Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the things that LSU did most effectively over the course of their win against Auburn was to limit the play of the Tigers’ linebacker core, which, even without Xavier Atkins, is still widely considered to be among the best in the country. A large part of that top-level production has come from Melendez, but LSU was able to keep him out of most plays, limiting the star sophomore to just five tackles.

Auburn will need to have Melendez heavily involved in their defensive strategy if they want to take down the Rebels, as the sophomore has proven his ability to dominate in all aspects of the game, from stopping the run to limiting completed passes and even making downfield plays.

As a bonus, Melendez can be used as a spy, if necessary, to limit Chambliss’ highly effective scramble and design rush plays.

Da’Shawn Womack - Edge Rusher

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) carries the ball as Auburn edge Da'Shawn Womack (15) during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With star Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy officially ruled out for Saturday’s game, much more pressure will fall on the Rebels’ passing game, and Da’Shawn Womack will have an opportunity to make things quite a bit harder for Chambliss in the pocket.

Womack has been highly effective in both pass and rush stoppage this season, but he excels when he is able to pressure the quarterback, which the Tigers will need to do if they want to limit Ole Miss’ strong passing attack. If Womack can keep Chambliss scrambling and Melendez or another linebacker can keep him contained, the Rebels will have a very difficult time getting their offense going against the Tigers’ defense.

Eric Winters - Safety

Auburn Tigers safety Eric Winters (5) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, the Rebels will likely be leaning quite heavily on the passing attack against the Tigers this weekend, meaning one of the Tigers’ top safeties, Eric Winters, will have an opportunity to take advantage of mistakes forced by the Tigers’ frontline defense, while also limiting the damage when the Tigers aren’t able to get to Chambliss quickly enough.

Winters has proven his effectiveness time and time again this season, totaling 40 tackles as well as a pass deflection, though he’s still yet to haul in an interception. As we saw against Georgia, turnovers are the name of the game for big-time Tiger wins, and if the Tigers are able to force mistakes from Chambliss, Winters may find himself on the receiving end of his second interception of the season.

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