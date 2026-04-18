Three Offensive Auburn Newcomers Who Could Be Superstars at A-Day

With the departure of Hugh Freeze came a massive changing of the guard for the Auburn Tigers, who lost over 35 players to the Transfer Portal this past offseason. Alex Golesh has reloaded his roster with players that he thinks will bring success to the Plains, and A-Day will be the first time Auburn fans will get to see them in action.

But, with so many newcomers on the Plains, it can be difficult to know which names to keep an eye on throughout the Tigers’ first spring game under Golesh. This article will analyze three Auburn newcomers who could prove to be superstars at A-Day and beyond.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback (USF)

You would be incredibly hard-pressed to find any Auburn fan who does not know the name Byrum Brown at this point in the season, and it is not hard to see why: the USF transfer accumulated over 4,000 yards last season, 3,000 of which came through the air while the remaining 1,000 came through his legs.

Brown has already received several comparisons to legendary Auburn quarterback and Heisman winner Cam Newton, and A-Day will be his first chance to show the Auburn family whether those comparisons are true or false.

The senior has caught a lot of flak for his throwing motion, as it is admittedly highly irregular, but he will have a chance now to show the Auburn family exactly why it has not been changed throughout his career. If Brown has a big-time game at A-Day, it will certainly bode well for the Tigers’ upcoming season.

Bryson Washington - Running Back (Baylor)

Washington was something of a surprise add for many, as Jeremiah Cobb was the Tigers’ top running back last season and is returning to the Plains this season. However, Washington was one of the best backs in the league last year, and A-Day could be his chance to make the case that he should start over Cobb.

Washington rushed for nearly 800 yards and six touchdowns last season against top opponents, so it is certainly no surprise that he has the opportunity to fight for a starting role. Golesh has already said the Tigers will be running the ball heavily this season, so chances will likely be plentiful for Washington, Cobb, and Nykahi Davenport, a transfer from USF.

However, Washington is likely the only back that is currently in position to challenge for the starting spot, so A-Day will be a big day for him and Jeremiah Cobb, as whoever can perform better against a stacked Auburn rush defense will position themselves well to start in SEC play later in the year.

Chas Nimrod - Wide Receiver (USF)

Nimrod’s case is an interesting one, as he has yet to complete a full season, mostly due to injury reasons. However, Byrum Brown is confident that his fellow USF transfer will be dominant in his first full season, even to the point of breaking a nearly three-decade-old curse for the program.

Nimrod has yet to prove himself against top SEC defenses, but DJ Durkin’s unit will provide an opportunity for him to do just that. He currently is not expected to be the Tigers’ WR1 or WR2, but a dominant A-Day performance could quickly shake up that expectation.

A-Day on the Plains is scheduled for this Saturday, April 18, at 2:00 p.m. CDT. The game will not be televised.

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