Auburn Tigers QB Byrum Brown Addresses Doubters: ‘We Belong at This Level’

There has been quite a lot of talk surrounding the quantity of USF players who have recently transferred over to the Auburn Tigers, with many believing that these players are not ready for the grueling SEC schedule the Tigers have ahead of them.

However, new Auburn quarterback and USF transfer Byrum Brown told On3’s Chris Low that he is confident in his teammates.

"We plan to show that we belong on this level and that we can compete with anybody, no matter what conference it is, the AAC or the SEC," Brown said.

NEW: Auburn QB Byrum Brown tells @Clowfb he and fellow USF transfers are ready to prove themselves and help get Auburn back to winning:



"We plan to show that we belong on this level and that we can compete with anybody, no matter what conference it is, the AAC or the SEC."… pic.twitter.com/uAsJK5gLps — On3 (@On3) May 26, 2026

The Tigers’ offense is now largely made up of USF transfers, including transfer wide receivers Jeremiah Koger, Chas Nimrod and Keshaun Singleton, all of whom have at least one season of experience with an Alex Golesh and Byrum Brown-led offense.

Brown has additionally received quite a bit of criticism in recent weeks surrounding his throwing motion and performance in the Tigers’ annual spring game. Still, he told CBS Sports’ Adam Breneman that he is looking to silence the doubters of him and his team once the Tigers’ season kicks off in September.

“I feel like, you know, my play is gonna show itself out on the field,” he said. “There’s gonna be doubters, gonna be this and that, but, you know, don’t pay no mind. I know the work I put in, and I’m just eager to get out there and play September 5th.”

Brown, a senior transfer from USF, has not struggled much to produce over the last few seasons, with or without his unique throwing motion. In his 2025 campaign alone, Brown passed for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, and that is completely overlooking the aspect that sets him apart from the rest of the field: his legs.

Brown led the Bulls in rushing last year, followed only by Nykahi Davenport, a then-sophomore running back who will now journey to the Plains to back up Jeremiah Cobb and Baylor transfer Bryson Washington. In total, Brown has rushed for 2,265 yards over his career, including a dominant junior campaign in which he rushed for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Additionally, Brown has already expressed confidence in his transfer team, particularly with Nimrod, who has not had top-level counting stats thus far in his career. Despite that, Brown projected Nimrod to bring in over 1,000 yards of catches this season, a feat that no Auburn receiver has completed in nearly three decades.

So, though there is much doubt surrounding the Tigers in their current state, there is also quite a bit of positive speculation and history surrounding the Tigers’ new roster. If the Tigers can make good on their own projections for themselves and each other, they will be a scary sight to see on a schedule in 2026.

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