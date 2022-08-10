Skip to main content

Three position battles to follow during Auburn football's Saturday scrimmage

Here are three position battles to monitor as Auburn's first fall scrimmage happens on Saturday.

We are now several days into Auburn football's fall camp. As expected, some of the positional battles are heating up. 

Many Auburn fans are focused on the quarterback battle. While that is fun to keep an eye on, there are many more positions with tons of players fighting for spots. 

On Saturday, Auburn will do its first intrasquad scrimmage of the fall. The coaching staff has voiced that this scrimmage will be telling as to where people stand heading into the season. 

Let's look at three position groups to monitor during the scrimmage. 

Linebackers

Auburn's Wesley Steiner celebrates with a coach after the Tigers made a defensive stop against Penn State on a third-down play at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Hes Dr 091821 Pennstate 36

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe is the only player in the linebacker room that has his role set in stone. 

There are three guys fighting for a spot on the field: Cam Riley, Wesley Steiner, and Eugene Asante. 

The word from the coaching staff is that all three of these candidates have had good offseasons. The issue is not everyone can play, so someone will need to separate themselves. Throughout the year, you will see all of these players on the field, but which of them will be the starter is still to be seen. The upcoming scrimmage will shed some light on who will line up next to Pappoe. 

Offensive Line

Kameron Stutts (62)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

On the offensive line, there are a lot of names that have floated around as potential starters during the off-season. Nick Brahms appears to be a lock at center. Many believe that the tackle positions will belong to Kilian Zierer and Austin Troxell. At guard, many imagined it to be Brandon Council, but the coaching staff can't stop talking about Kam Stutts. Keiodre Jones will of course be in the mix as well.

The offensive line battle will be a fun one. This group is one of the keys to success for this Auburn football team.

Wide Reciever

Jay Fair (5)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

In the wide receiver room, there are a ton of guys who could play a lot of snaps this season. This is one of the positions where there really isn't a single starter set. 

Some of the receiver's names you need to know are Koy Moore, Tar'Varish Dawson Jr., Jay Fair, Ja'Varrius Johnson, Shedrick Jackson, Landen King, Malcolm Johnson Jr, and Camden Brown. All of these names listed have a legitimate chance of playing a ton of relevant time this season. The scrimmage should clear the murky water surrounding the wide receiver room and shed some light on who will catch passes for the Tigers this season.

Hopefully, after the upcoming scrimmage, we will know more about who will start for the Tigers in 2022.

