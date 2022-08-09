How does Auburn stack up with other SEC schools on the SI99

Sports Illustrated released the SI99, a list of the 99 top recruits in the class of 2023. Two Auburn commits found their names on this list. Running back Jeremiah Cobb was ranked at 86 on this list, and edge rusher Ashley Williams appeared at 88 in the preseason rankings.

What should excite Auburn fans about these two players being on this list is that they are nowhere near this high on other recruiting networks. This means that people who cover recruiting have a suspicion that Williams and Cobb will be great players for the Tigers.

Let's compare where Auburn stands on this list with the rest of their SEC foes.

Alabama has seven commits listed. Georgia has five recruits on this list. LSU and Tennessee both have four commits on this list. Texas A&M and Flordia join Auburn with two commits on this list. Ole Miss is the last SEC school to have a commit on this list, although they only have one.

This shows that while it is great that Coach Bryan Harsin is getting some quality talent to hop on board, they need to start landing a lot more to compete with their rivals, Alabama and Georgia.

It is still early for the 2023 recruiting class, so the Auburn coaching staff has some time to catch up to those schools, but the easiest way to beat them on the field is to beat them on the recruiting trail.

