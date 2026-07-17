Three SEC Matchups Auburn is Favored in Heading into 2026 Season

It is no secret that the Auburn Tigers have an incredibly difficult schedule heading into 2026, particularly within their own conference. Last year, the Tigers only managed to win one in-conference matchup, but early projections see the Tigers favored in a few different SEC matchups this season.

We have already discussed the Tigers’ opening SEC matchup against Florida, which is expected to be the closest game of Auburn’s 2026 season, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, but there are three other SEC matchups that the Tigers are even heavier favorites in heading into 2026.

Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at those three matchups, in order of when they will occur, and analyzes what Tiger fans can expect in those games later this year.

Vanderbilt - September 26

The Linsanity run that the Commodores have been on over the past few seasons is expected to come to a close in 2026, especially since their Heisman runner-up quarterback has now departed for the NFL. Replacing him is a true freshman who, despite high potential, is expected to need some time to acclimate to the SEC. After all, describing the transition from high school to the SEC as a difficult transition may be the understatement of the century.

Last year, Auburn’s best offensive game came against the Commodores, despite the fact that the Tigers’ offense in 2025 was one of the worst in recent memory, so Alex Golesh’s new and improved offense is expected to wreak a little havoc against a weakened Vanderbilt defense, while the offense struggles to find its footing with a young quarterback.

Auburn’s chance to win (according to ESPN FPI): 65.2%

Arkansas - November 7

Last season, Auburn limped into their matchup with the Razorbacks, and even switched quarterbacks halfway through the game, and yet still managed to emerge victorious. Arkansas has since fired Sam Pittman and replaced him with Ryan Silverfield, another SEC first-year head coach who does not have the luxury of Auburn’s defense as Golesh does.

Arkansas is widely regarded as having one of the weakest rosters in the SEC, and the Tigers’ new-look offense is expected to be much stronger than last year’s squad, so Auburn certainly looks good in this matchup. So, even if it is like last year, and the Tigers only manage a single SEC win, it would likely be against the Razorbacks.

Auburn’s chance to win (FPI): 77.5%

Mississippi State - November 14

Provided the Tigers get the win over Arkansas in the week prior, they will be heading into this matchup with a good bit of momentum, something that an already-weak Bulldogs team may not be able to contend with. The Bulldogs have not turned in a winning season since 2022, and have appeared to be Auburn’s opposite: stronger offense, weaker defense.

The Tigers are expected to have one of the conference’s top defenses in 2026, so if they can limit the Bulldogs’ offense momentum, or at least have the offense respond, they will be in good shape in this matchup. The game will be played in Starkville, though, which is something to note as two scrappy SEC teams go at each other.

Auburn’s chance to win (FPI): 67.5%

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