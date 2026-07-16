This Auburn 2026 Matchup Is Expected to Be the Closest Game of Tigers’ Season, Per ESPN

The Auburn Tigers have an absolute gauntlet of SEC teams to play against this year under first-year head coach Alex Golesh, but one matchup in particular is expected to be the closest game of the season for the Tigers: their week three game against Florida, in which the Tigers have been given a slight edge, with a 52.1% chance to win.

This stat comes courtesy of ESPN’s FPI, or Football Power Index, which the site defines as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule."

So, what makes this matchup so special?

For starters, both Auburn and Florida are largely in similar situations entering 2026: both teams have a first-year head coach, a transfer quarterback and a large volume of other transfers that are expected to make up their respective offenses.

Headlining Auburn’s offense is Byrum Brown, a USF transfer who was the lone FBS quarterback last year to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards, while Florida’s offense will be led by Aaron Philo, a Georgia Tech transfer who is still looking for a breakout year under the lights.

Both teams are also now relying on transfer receivers, and Florida’s biggest new name may sound a bit too familiar to Tiger fans: Eric Singleton. The former Georgia Tech transfer left Auburn following the 2025 season, joining Jon Sumrall at Florida. Of course, the Gators will be visiting the Plains for this matchup, so it is safe to assume Tiger fans will be letting him hear it for walking out on their program.

The narrative that will likely engulf all others with this game, though, is not a matchup of receivers, quarterbacks or defenses, but rather the matchup between Alex Golesh and Jon Sumrall, both of whom are in their first years as SEC head coaches.

Adding an extra wrinkle to this narrative is the fact that Sumrall was most Tiger fans’ pick to be the program’s next head coach after Freeze’s firing, but he chose the Gators over the Tigers, resulting in the program landing with Golesh. The former USF head coach will certainly be looking to prove that he was the right hire, and a win over Sumrall would do wonders for that perception.

The slight edge being given to the Tigers is likely a result of the matchup being played in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, which is largely regarded as one of the most difficult stadiums to play in as an opponent in college football. As such, a win in this game looks like it will need to be a collaborative effort between coaches, players and fans.

If the Tigers can take down Florida to open their SEC schedule, they will be 3-0 and holding momentum as they head into their lower-probability games, including Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

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