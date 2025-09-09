Auburn Looking to Carry Defensive Momentum into Next Matchup
The Auburn Tigers are back at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday in a matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars, a game where coach Hugh Freeze has made clear that it won’t be an easy one.
Last Saturday, South Alabama went head-to-head against Tulane, with the Green Waves barely escaping (33-31). Quarterback Bishop Davenport went 17-for-24 for 231 yards with two touchdowns.
Davenport, paired with wide receivers Devin Voisin and (152 yards against Tulane) and Anthony Eager is what Freeze pointed out on Monday.
“(Number) 1 (Devin Voisin) and 11 (Anthony Eager) can really run. That receiver and that running back are really good and their quarterback (Bishop Davenport) is really athletic. They’re very multiple, motion, shifts, things that make you think and make you check. Before you know it, if you’re not careful, you’ve made the wrong check and one of those guys that can really run is hurting you,” said Freeze.
Freeze also called out South Alabama offensive coordinator Paul Petrino, believing he’s been calling the right plays in allowing his players to execute accordingly. One of those players is running back Kentral Bullock, who brings with him SEC experience, transferring from Ole Miss.
“And so again, I think (Paul) Petrino does a really nice job with the scheme and he’s got guys that can run and make plays and a running back that was an SEC transfer – a really talented kid – a quarterback that is athletic and a solid offensive line for (group of) five. So I think it’s his scheme, plus he has some good players,” said Freeze.
Yet right now, the Auburn Tiger defense is hot.
Auburn currently is leading the SEC in rushing defense (30.5 YPG), along with holding their previous opponent (Ball State Cardinals) to -3 yards rushing. Something an Auburn team hasn’t done since facing Akron in 2021, according to Auburn Athletics.
Speaking on his defense, Freeze called out a key playmaker, even comparing him to former Auburn star Eugene Asante.
His name: linebacker Xavier Atkins.
“It was DJ (Durkin) and the defensive guys and personnel who believed he had that potential when we signed him. I became a pretty quick believer throughout spring ball into fall camp, especially fall camp. His movement skills and his strength and explosiveness...I know he’s not the biggest linebacker, but he packs a pretty good punch and plays the game the way you want it played,” said Freeze.
He continued, “It’s 100 miles an hour like Eugene Asante, and it didn’t take long for us to realize that we needed that quick twitch, tackling ability on the defensive side of the field a large portion of the time and he continues to produce.”
Like Asante, Atkins so far has demonstrated efficient speed and physicality, despite his size.
Against South Alabama, he’ll be looking to continue making a huge impact.
Freeze also pointed out how his team managed to keep the Cardinals out of the endzone, claiming how they dug deep and responded to change. Although there's always room to improve, the Tigers’ squad has been putting up solid stops these last two weeks.
“Our tackling was much better from week one to week two. We still had some busts that we’ve got to continue to improve, but it went down. Still a few too many. But I thought defensively the effort, the way they responded to sudden change when we had a turnover, and battled to keep them out of the end zone, I thought that spoke volumes about their belief and what they’re doing.” said Freeze.
With Saturday marking the Tigers’ 17th consecutive sellout at Jordan-Hare, both teams are eagerly prepping for their first-ever meeting.
A matchup that will test teams on both sides of the ball.