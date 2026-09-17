Top SEC Analyst Predicts Difference-Maker In Auburn’s Matchup With Florida

There have been quite a lot of takes surrounding the Auburn Tigers’ upcoming matchup against the Florida Gators, which is projected to be one of the better SEC matchups of the year, as two first-year head coaches, both formerly of Group of Six schools, will meet head-to-head in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with both teams’ hopes for the season on the line.

Some argue that Florida running back Jadan Baugh will be the difference in the matchup, while others argue that a vintage 2025 USF performance from Byrum Brown will be all the Tigers need to seal the game. SEC Now’s Dari Nowkhah, however, has a different take.

“I think it’s intriguing,” he said. “Florida put on a show last week… You see Auburn, Alex Golesh bringing in that same go-go type of offense, Byrum Brown really explosive, Chas Nimrod can blow the top off the defense. Which defense can create the most takeaways, and then which one can contain the other team’s explosiveness, I think, is the keys to victory for each one of those teams.”

Nowkhah also spoke on the explosiveness of the Florida offense at length, particularly from top running back Jadan Baugh, as well as that from quarterback Aaron Philo and his top targets, Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson.

There’s no doubt that Florida is bringing a scary offense to Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the Tigers may have the defense to match. Tigers defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has, for the second year in a row, put together what appears to be one of the strongest defenses in the SEC, though the team’s performance against Florida will have massive implications for the perception of that unit.

In terms of takeaways, the Tigers appear to be at a disadvantage, at least as far as offensive stats are concerned. Quarterback Byrum Brown threw three interceptions against Baylor, the last Power Four opponent he faced, while Florida quarterback Aaron Philo has thrown just one interception this season.

Defensively, the Gators also appear strong in terms of forcing turnovers, as their unit has forced four fumbles and intercepted two passes this season, compared to Auburn, which has forced a lone fumble and intercepted three passes this season.

However, there is a massive asterisk that is necessary when comparing these stats, which links to the fact that the Gators have only played FAU and Campbell, both Group of Six teams, while the Tigers opened their season with a Power Four matchup against Baylor. The Tigers didn’t exactly inspire confidence against the Bears, but at least they have experienced that level of competition this year, unlike the Gators.

Florida could very well come into Jordan-Hare Stadium and not miss a beat on the increase in difficulty, or it could take some time to adjust. If the latter is true, the Tigers may have an early advantage in defense and/or turnover margin, which, to Nowkhah’s point, could be the difference in this game.

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