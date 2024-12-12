Top Transfer Portal Safety Arrives for Auburn Visit
The Auburn Tigers are yet to make any additions via the transfer portal, but it could be coming soon as they are set to host intriguing visitors.
A visitor currently on the Plains is Zechariah Poyser, a safety who spent the previous two seasons with Jacksonville State.
Poyser, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Wildwood, Fla., is rated as a four-star transfer and is currently the No. 2 safety and the No. 50 player available in the portal according to 247Sports.
During Poyser’s two-season tenure with the Gamecocks, he played in 18 games, 13 of them in the 2024 season, intercepted four passes, deflected 12 passes, recovered two fumbles and made 75 total tackles.
Poyser was not a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school. The only major recruiting service that had Poyser ranked was On3, who listed him as a three-star recruit and the No. 122 safety in the class of 2023.
With Auburn losing Caleb Wooden, who started nine games for the Tigers at safety over the past three seasons, landing a top safety out of the portal such as Poyser will be a top priority for head coach Hugh Freeze and company.
In addition to the visit to Auburn Poyser is currently on, he has visits lined up to other SEC programs in LSU and Florida.
On3, however, currently favors Auburn to land Poyser’s talents over LSU, giving Auburn a 46.7% chance of landing the highly-rated portal safety to LSU’s 40.9% chance of doing so.
The addition of Poyser to the team could be beneficial for the two safeties, four-star prospects Anquon Fegans and Eric Winters, Auburn signed in its 2025 recruiting class as Poyser’s presence and leadership could be beneficial as they develop.
