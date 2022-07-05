Skip to main content

Updated look at the Auburn football recruiting class after landing Karmello English

How does the class of 2023 look with Karmello English committed?

Auburn recently landed four-star receiver Karmello English bringing the number of players in the class up to four. 

The other players committed are four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, four-star safety Terrance Love, and three-star interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner

Hopefully, the addition of English will spark the recruits to start jumping on board. 

Let's take a deeper look at Auburn's four commits. 

Karmello English

Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson

English is a very athletic and skilled wide receiver. Despite being 5-foot-11 and weighing 182-pounds, he's a solid 50/50 option on downfield throws. English has the perfect versatile build to be a dominant receiver in the SEC. He is a diverse receiver who can play in the slot or outside. The wide receiver position is a position of need for the Tigers, so English should be able to help fix that problem. 

Jeremiah Cobb

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.

Cobb is your prototypical running back - a one-cut back with blazing speed and strength. He is also an excellent receiver out of the backfield. Cobb is the type of player who, if you just get him the ball, will make the defense pay. He will fill the hole that Tank Bigsby will leave after this upcoming season. Cobb has a realistic chance to become one of the next great Auburn running backs. 

Terrance Love

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Love is a ball hawk in the defensive backfield. He is a long and lanky safety which helps him break up passes and make tackles. He is also comfortable in blitz packages and showed his ability to rush the passer in high school. Love will be coming into a situation where he can compete for playing time immediately. This hard-hitting safety will look great in an Auburn uniform. 

Bradyn Joiner

Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Joiner is a very smart offensive lineman, which is a must when you play center. He is solid in both run and pass blocking. He is very strong, which helps him be able to move defensive lineman with ease. Auburn will be in need of a center after Nick Brahms uses his last year of eligibility, and hopefully, that can be Joiner. He has also been helping on the recruiting trail. Joiner is a natural leader and will help the Tigers be a family, not just a football team. 

All four of these players have a chance to come into huge roles on the Plains. 

The only question left to ask is who will be the next addition to the 2023 class?

