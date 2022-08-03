Skip to main content

Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing edge rusher Ashley Williams

Auburn Twitter reacts to the Tigers landing Ashley Williams.

Ashley Williams is a four-star edge rusher from Zachary, Louisiana. Williams was an attendee of Big Cat weekend who came into the event a Nebraska Cornhusker and a few days later became an Auburn Tiger.

Williams posted an image decommitting from Nebraska and explaining his reasoning. Then only a few days after Big Cat weekend, he committed to Auburn.

It is exciting that the coaching staff was able to keep a kid from SEC country home to play his college ball rather than heading up north to play in the Big-10.

Williams is a six-foot-four 215-pound player who is unbelievably quick. His quickness helps him beat offensive tackles and sack the quarterback. Once he gets on campus, the coaching staff will want to put some weight on his frame to make him even more effective.

It makes sense why a player like Williams would want to play at Auburn since the Tigers are often quite talented at the edge rusher position.

Williams will make a great addition since Auburn will lose their two best pass rushers, Eku Leota and Derick Hall, after this upcoming season.

Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff brought another quality talent to the class of 2023. Williams has a chance to become a real menace for opposing offenses once he gets on the Plains.

Williams shows how effective Big Cat weekend is and why the coaching staff and Auburn community are excited to have it back.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter has to say about the Tigers landing Williams.

