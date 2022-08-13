Skip to main content

Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing JC Hart

Auburn Twitter was HYPE to land cornerback JC Hart.

Auburn landed three-star cornerback JC Hart. Hart becomes the Tiger's seventh member of the 2023 class.

Hart is a hometown kid who attends Loachapoka High School right down the road from Auburn. 

Auburn beat out Mississippi State, UCF, and Vanderbilt to keep Hart within state lines. 

Hart is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175-pounds. He is a very fast cornerback, which helps him stay with speedy receivers. He was clocked running a 4.37 second forty-yard dash time at a camp at Auburn, so he has elite speed. He also has long arms, which help him to break up passes. 

Hart is not the highest-ranked recruit, but he has been getting a lot of attention lately, which makes it seem like a good senior season could shoot him up the rankings. 

When looking at Hart, you can't help but think of former Auburn and current Tennesse Titans cornerback Roger McCreary. He committed to Auburn as a recruit who was barely in the top thousand recruits in his high school class and developed into a second-round pick. Hart seems to have that kind of upside in him if he is developed correctly. 

Another aspect of Hart is that he is incredibly smart. He has excellent grades and even considered attending an Ivy Lague school to get his degree.

Hart grew up an Auburn fan, so it is always special for a player who is already a part of the Auburn family to choose to stay home.

Let's take a look at what Auburn Twitter had to say about landing the hometown kid Hart. 

