Two Auburn commits just missed being on the SI99

Sports Illustrated recently released their preseason SI99, a list of the top recruits from the class of 2023. Two Auburn commits, running back Jeremiah Cobb and edge rusher Ashley Williams, appeared on the list.

In an interview, the author of the SI99, John Garcia Jr., was asked by Locked on Auburn host Zac Blackerby if any Auburn commits were close to making the list.

"We were pretty close on (Karmello) English," Garcia said. "We love the floor there. I think he's as polished a receiver as there is in this class. We also rank receivers in the slot, and I think he could become one of those types of wide receivers. I think only five slots made the 99, but he was in consideration thereafter. We also really like Wilky Denaud. I think his backside pass rushing ability is something that doesn't get talked about enough, so he was in that conversation as well, but again a ton of edge rushers made the cut, so it was really hard for us to get him in there. But yeah, defensively, the Auburn class is looking very strong, but I think Wilky (Denaud) was closest to getting in from an overall perspective. Then positionally, Karmello was probably that next guy up for us."

It is great to see that two Auburn commits made this list, and two more just missed the cut. While the Tigers only have a handful of commits, they are all fantastic additions and widely considered some of the best recruits in the class.

The SI99 is updated after the high school football season, so there is a chance for guys like Denaud and English who just missed the cut to work their way on the list with a great senior season.

