Two Auburn Tigers Are All-SEC First-Teamers in Preseason Rankings



The Auburn Tigers are at a crossroads in their history, as the program has struggled immensely since firing Gus Malzahn in 2020, has worked through two failed head coaches and has now turned to a third in Alex Golesh.

It has been six full seasons since the Tigers turned in a winning record, but a few key players could be the reason that changes in 2026.

Namely, Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins and safety Rayshawn Pleasant were both named All-SEC Preseason First-Teamers by Athlon Sports this week, largely due to their contributions last season.

Atkins’ inclusion on this list should be a surprise to absolutely no one, as the Tigers’ transfer linebacker dominated the SEC last year, turning in 84 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble reception and an interception, a pretty impressive step-up from his three-tackle season the previous year at LSU.

In his first year as a starter in the SEC, Atkins filled up his trophy case quite impressively, earning Second Team All-America honors, First Team All-SEC honors, a nod as a Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist, a nod as Monday Morning QB Birmingham Club’s SEC Most Valuable Lineman and a SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ matchup with Arkansas, and that is not even including the honors he has already received ahead of the 2026 season.

Pleasant, a fellow defender for the Tigers, actually earned his All-SEC nod for a different position than the safety spot he typically plays: kick returner. Pleasant made waves last year at the position, returning 19 kickoffs for a total of 449 yards and one touchdown, which came in his first game as a Tiger when Hugh Freeze’s squad faced off against Baylor.

Previously, Pleasant returned kicks and played safety for Tulane under Jon Sumrall, fielding 13 kicks for a total of 412 return yards and two touchdowns, including a 100-yard coast-to-coast stunner against UAB in 2024.

These two were the Tigers’ first-teamers this year, but two other Tigers also received nods on other teams. First, Jeremiah Cobb, who is expected to bear the brunt of the Tigers’ rushing efforts this season, earned third-team honors, while offensive lineman Cody Sigler managed to earn fourth-team honors after transferring in from Arkansas State.

The Tigers are certainly set up well on defense and special teams this year, and Athlon’s vote of confidence in the Tigers’ offense should also bode well for the team’s season.

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