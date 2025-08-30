A Pleasant Play: Transfer's TD Return Flips Momentum in Auburn Win
With less than a minute remaining in the third quarter of the Auburn Tigers’ season opener against the Baylor Bears, Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson found running back Caden Knighten for a four-yard receiving touchdown, slashing the Auburn lead to 24-17.
Momentum was with the home team, and it seemed like a Bears comeback could be brewing. Then, lightning struck in the form of Tulane transfer Rayshawn Pleasant. The 2024 Second-Team All-American kick returner showed off that skillset, taking advantage of an open hole to the right and turning on the jets.
98 yards later, Auburn held a 31-17 lead.
"I knew once I got the ball, I was going to make something happen with it. I was just begging for an opportunity. I knew through film study the whole week that they were going to leave me open," Pleasant said.
The return was the longest by an Auburn player since Tre Mason’s return against Utah State in the 2011 season-opener. The play was an instant momentum shift, driving a dagger into the heart of what was a hopeful Bears crowd just seconds earlier.
"I wish he'd returned one earlier," head coach Hugh Freeze said. "And I told Chad (Lunsford), I green-lighted him. I said, 'Man, if they kick one in play again, let that boy return it.' He's just dynamic, and he's going to help us defensively too, as he gets more involved there. But that was a huge play."
Baylor managed to muster a touchdown drive in response, but would score no more after that. Meanwhile, the Auburn offense added an extra score for good measure to secure a 38-24 win in the season opener.
Pleasant drew high praise from the Auburn coaching staff just before the season, with Freeze calling the former Green Wave standout the biggest surprise of fall camp. Though after the game, Pleasant said that he has even bigger things on his mind for the 2025 season.
“I got a feeling I’m going to have a lot of pick-sixes this year,” Pleasant said. “That’s my main goal. I know I can do it on kick return. I’ve been doing it my whole life. I’ve played offense my whole life. I’m making a high standard for myself, to do it on the defensive side of the ball. That’s when I’ll be at my best. I’m just going to continue to grind each and every day.”
If Pleasant can live up to both his own expectations and the potential that the Auburn coaching staff sees in him, the Tigers might have yet another star in the secondary to go along with Kayin Lee, Jay Crawford, and Raion Strader.
For now, though, Pleasant will have to be content with the biggest play of the 2025 season for the Tigers.