Two Auburn Tigers Named to ESPN's Top 100 College Football Players List
ESPN released its preseason list of the top 100 players in college football ahead of the 2025 season, and two Auburn Tigers found their way onto the list. Georgia Tech transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr snuck onto the list at No. 100, and edge rusher Keldrick Faulk secured the No. 18 spot.
Singleton racked up 754 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets in 2024, and did it in an offense that ranked just No. 54 in passing yards. Singleton’s biggest strength is his speed, which should add a much-needed downfield threat to the Tigers’ offense in 2025.
“There's a reason new Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold said throwing the ball to Singleton was ‘like throwing routes on air,’" ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote. “Singleton was one of the most coveted wideouts in the transfer portal after hauling in 104 passes for 1,468 yards with nine touchdowns in two seasons at Georgia Tech.
The Atlanta native can flat-out fly. If Arnold adjusts to Hugh Freeze's offense effectively, the Tigers might have one of the top receiver trios in the SEC in Singleton, Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields and sophomore Cam Coleman.”
Each member of that trio offers a different strength in the Auburn receiving room. Singleton has his speed, Coleman is a contested catch monster with incredible athleticism, and Fields is an extremely reliable possession receiver. However, Singleton is expected to be the top receiver and star in the room.
As for Faulk, the edge rusher secured 7 sacks in 2024, No. 36 in the nation. The only Auburn player with more sacks than Faulk in 2024 was current Jacksonville Jaguar Jalen Mcleod. Like Singleton on offense, Faulk is expected to be the best player on his side of the ball for the Tigers. The Auburn defensive line room is full of a lot of young and extremely athletic players, but Faulk is the experienced star that the Tigers need.
At 6’6”, 285 pounds, Faulk is an extremely imposing presence off the edge for opposing tackles. He is also a dynamic athlete, able to rush effectively with both speed and power, though he seems to prefer power rush moves.
He is also an extremely versatile player, able to line up at multiple different alignments on the Auburn defensive line, which causes immense strain on opposing offensive lines. The opposing quarterback has to constantly make protection adjustments to adjust for where the superstar edge rusher lines up, which can and will cause mistakes.
“As one of the most talented defensive linemen in the SEC, the 6-6, 285-pound Faulk returns for his junior season after tying for the Tigers' lead with seven sacks in 2024,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “Faulk is a lot more than a pass rusher. His size, power and explosiveness make him equally strong against the run.”
Both Singleton and Faulk will be keys to Auburn’s success on the field in 2025 as the team tries to find its groove under transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold. If both stars can deliver on their potential, the Tigers should be much more dynamic on both sides of the ball compared to the first two seasons of head coach Hugh Freeze’s tenure.