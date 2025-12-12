Despite a season of disappointment for the Auburn Tigers, multiple players still stepped up and showed out when it mattered. On Thursday, the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club announced that two Tigers stood out from the rest of the league, naming Xavier Atkins and Alex McPherson as award recipients.

Atkins netted the club’s award for SEC Most Valuable Linebacker award, and for good reason. The sophomore LSU transfer led the SEC in solo tackles by a wide margin, boasting 60 to second-place A.J. Haulcy’s 49.

Atkins also led the SEC in tackles for loss with 16 and tied for third in the SEC in sacks with 10 total, eight of which were solo.

Atkins, who will be a junior for the 2026 season, is likely down to his final year of collegiate football if he’s able to keep this pace, as NFL teams tend to scamper for a player of his drive, commitment and production.

He wasn’t the only recipient of an MMQBC award, though, as McPherson also netted honors as the club’s Pat Sullivan Impact Award recipient. The award, named for legendary Auburn head coach Pat Sullivan, is given each year to a player with immense perseverance.

“This award honors Coach Sullivan’s exemplary character that he displayed through his integrity, courage, faith and kindness,” MMQBC captain Tommy Sisson said. “All of these values ring true of Alex, even in the adversity that he has faced and overcome. His life is an inspiration to others. We congratulate Alex and wish him continued success and prosperity.”

McPherson overcame ulcerative colitis to play this season with the Tigers, and it was nothing short of a struggle for him. For the front half of the season, McPherson seemed to be a perpetual “day-to-day” player, as some days he was healthy enough to kick, and others he was not.

Throughout the season, though, McPherson found his groove and stayed healthy, finishing the season 20-for-23 on field goals and continuing his perfect streak on extra points. He’s made 87 extra points in a row and has yet to miss one in his career.

The Monday Morning Quarterback Club, now in its 87th season, was created to bring a sense of group and belonging for football lovers, but it quickly evolved into a massive fundraising initiative dedicated to combating deadly diseases and has now made over $40 million in donations.

