Auburn Tigers Linebacker Planning to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report

Less than one week into the Alex Golesh Era, the Auburn Tigers have lost their third player in the last 24 hours to the transfer portal.

Senior linebacker Caleb Wheatland plans to enter the transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos on X. He spent one season on the Plains after transferring from Maryland last offseason.

Wheatland becomes the third Tiger to announce his intention to transfer, as reports emerged Thursday night that junior cornerback Raion Strader and freshman defensive lineman Antonio Coleman also plan to enter the portal.

After a relatively solid season at Maryland in 2024, during which 15 tackles and four sacks as a junior, Wheatland was expected to be a valuable addition to Auburn’s linebacker room. However, the former Terp played a minimal role in the Tigers’ defense in 2025, seeing the field in just three of Auburn’s 12 games.

Wheatland’s only recorded snaps were in non-Power Four matchups, playing just four snaps against Ball State, one snap versus South Alabama, and 14 against Mercer. He posted just one tackle on the year, which came against the Bears a few weeks ago.

Obviously, given the overall lack of production and Auburn’s elite linebacker room, it’s understandable why Wheatland would want to explore other options elsewhere.

Sophomore Xavier Atkins has been one of the most impressive linebackers in the nation, leading the SEC in total tackles by a large margin with 60 and emerging as one of the conference’s more dominant forces. Junior Robert Woodyard Jr. and freshman Elijah Melendez have also served as reliable pieces in the linebacker room, as Woodyard ranks third in the league in tackles with 47.

Melendez tallied 24 tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-six against Mercer, in his inaugural campaign and is primed to have an even greater breakout year in 2026.

Sophomore linebacker Demarcus Riddick was one of Auburn’s top freshmen performers in 2024, but he took a step back in his second season. He recorded 16 tackles as a freshman and eight as a sophomore while battling a nagging shoulder injury that he suffered over the offseason. Riddick also missed the last couple of games after receiving shoulder surgery.

Auburn’s linebacker room will only continue to get stronger, as well. As of right now, all other contributors this past season, including Woodyard, Atkins, Riddick, and freshman Bryce Deas, are set to return next year barring any intentions to transfer.

The Tigers are also bringing in a few highly-touted recruits through their 2026 class who could contribute immediately. Four-star Jaquez Wilkes could play both linebacker and on the edge, four-star Shadarius Toodle is ranked as On3’s No. 12 linebacker in the country, and three-star Adam Balogoun-Ali is someone who is flying under the radar but has gained a lot of attention from D.J. Durkin and Auburn’s defensive staff.

Overall, this isn’t a big loss for the Tigers, but fans should expect similar announcements in the coming weeks. An exodus after a new head coach is hired is inevitable – it’s just a matter of how well Golesh and Durkin are able to retain Auburn’s top talent that will be interesting to see.

With the new rules set by the NCAA a couple of months ago, the transfer portal will open on Jan. 2, 2026, and close on Jan. 16, 2026. The NCAA also eliminated the spring portal window, meaning there’s only one period for players to enter this offseason.